France Withdraws From Niger; Canadian Parliament Honors Nazi Veteran

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including France ending its military and diplomatic presence in Niger amid declining influence in Africa's Sahel region.

In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the possibility of peace negotiations as Russia says it is ready but would not agree to a ceasefire, and Nazi veteran gets standing applause at Canadian Parlament.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about France's decision to leave Niger and end its military and diplomatic presence in Niger after a tumultuous few months that followed the overthrow of the Nigerien President.Later in the second hour, political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes spoke with Fault Lines about a recent Washington Post and ABC News poll that showed if an election were held today, former US President Donald Trump would defeat President Joe Biden by a 10% margin of the popular vote.In the third hour, auto expert Lauren Fix joined Fault Lines to discuss the ongoing UAW strike as talks continue with the auto companies while President Biden travels to Detroit on Tuesday.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist, political analyst and writer KJ Noh about the ongoing turmoil in the South China Sea, along with accusations that North Korea is arming Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

