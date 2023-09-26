https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/hong-kong-boosts-russian-gold-imports-to-record-746mln-in-july-yy-1113683156.html

Hong Kong Boosts Russian Gold Imports to Record $746Mln in July Y/Y

Hong Kong increased its gold imports from Russia by more than five times year-on-year to $746 million in July, and by 1.5 times month-on-month, according to data from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department analyzed by Sputnik.

The data also showed that since the beginning of 2023, Hong Kong has purchased $2.6 billion worth of gold, which is 12 times higher than last year's figure of $218 million. At the same time, exports of Russian platinum to Hong Kong companies in July doubled year-on-year to $1.5 billion.

