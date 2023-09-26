International
Biden Admin Blew Up Nord Stream Because US Feared Losing Primacy in Western Europe - Sy Hersh
Hong Kong Boosts Russian Gold Imports to Record $746Mln in July Y/Y
Hong Kong Boosts Russian Gold Imports to Record $746Mln in July Y/Y
Hong Kong increased its gold imports from Russia by more than five times year-on-year to $746 million in July, and by 1.5 times month-on-month, according to data from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department analyzed by Sputnik.
The data also showed that since the beginning of 2023, Hong Kong has purchased $2.6 billion worth of gold, which is 12 times higher than last year's figure of $218 million. At the same time, exports of Russian platinum to Hong Kong companies in July doubled year-on-year to $1.5 billion.
Hong Kong Boosts Russian Gold Imports to Record $746Mln in July Y/Y

11:44 GMT 26.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hong Kong increased its gold imports from Russia by more than five times year-on-year to $746 million in July, and by 1.5 times month-on-month, according to data from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department analyzed by Sputnik.
The data also showed that since the beginning of 2023, Hong Kong has purchased $2.6 billion worth of gold, which is 12 times higher than last year's figure of $218 million.
At the same time, exports of Russian platinum to Hong Kong companies in July doubled year-on-year to $1.5 billion.
