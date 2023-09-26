https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/lavrov-holds-press-conference-with-tunisian-counterpart-ammar-1113675075.html

Lavrov Holds Press Conference With Tunisian Counterpart Ammar

Sputnik goes live as to you from Moscow, where Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar are holding a joint press conference, following talks.

Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar are holding a joint press conference, after the two conducted talks.According to the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, grain supplies were among the key topics which were discussed between the two high-ranking diplomats."This visit is part of the common aspiration of the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperations," the ministry stressed.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

