https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/lavrov-holds-press-conference-with-tunisian-counterpart-ammar-1113675075.html
Lavrov Holds Press Conference With Tunisian Counterpart Ammar
Lavrov Holds Press Conference With Tunisian Counterpart Ammar
Sputnik goes live as to you from Moscow, where Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar are holding a joint press conference, following talks.
2023-09-26T10:25+0000
2023-09-26T10:25+0000
2023-09-26T10:25+0000
russia
tunisia
sergey lavrov
moscow
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6c900b35f288671fc5355b28e1b632.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar are holding a joint press conference, after the two conducted talks.According to the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, grain supplies were among the key topics which were discussed between the two high-ranking diplomats."This visit is part of the common aspiration of the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperations," the ministry stressed.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
tunisia
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0bc2884a5181d5124a0f7b92d7f232fa.jpg
Lavrov holds press conference with Tunisian counterpart Ammar
Lavrov holds press conference with Tunisian counterpart Ammar
2023-09-26T10:25+0000
true
PT20M46S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian fm sergey lavrov, tunisian counterpart nabil ammar
russian fm sergey lavrov, tunisian counterpart nabil ammar
Lavrov Holds Press Conference With Tunisian Counterpart Ammar
Earlier in the day, Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar arrived in Moscow on a working visit.
Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar are holding a joint press conference, after the two conducted talks.
According to the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, grain supplies were among the key topics which were discussed between the two high-ranking diplomats.
"This visit is part of the common aspiration of the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperations," the ministry stressed.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!