Lavrov holds press conference with Tunisian counterpart Ammar

Sputnik goes live as to you from Moscow, where Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar are holding a joint press conference, following talks.
Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar are holding a joint press conference, after the two conducted talks.According to the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, grain supplies were among the key topics which were discussed between the two high-ranking diplomats."This visit is part of the common aspiration of the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperations," the ministry stressed.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
10:25 GMT 26.09.2023
Earlier in the day, Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar arrived in Moscow on a working visit.
Sputnik comes live from Moscow, where Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar are holding a joint press conference, after the two conducted talks.
According to the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, grain supplies were among the key topics which were discussed between the two high-ranking diplomats.
"This visit is part of the common aspiration of the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperations," the ministry stressed.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
