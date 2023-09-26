https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/new-poll-reveals-biden-would-lose-to-trump-by-double-digits-1113661813.html

New Poll Reveals Biden Would Lose to Trump by Double Digits

New Poll Reveals Biden Would Lose to Trump by Double Digits

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics such as Trump leading Biden in the polls.

New Poll Reveals Biden Would Lose to Trump by Double Digits On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics such as Trump leading Biden in the polls.

The show begins with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill shares his insights on the presidential race, such as Trump leading a national poll 10 points ahead of Biden.Then, Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik joins The Final Countdown to discuss the indictment of Bob Menendez and how the Senator was one of the biggest proponents of sanctions against Cuba.The second hour begins with Steve Abramowicz, the Owner & CEO of Mill Creek View podcast, weighing in on the latest out of the shutdown showdown on Capitol Hill, and what Americans can expect if an agreement is not reached.The show closes with journalist, geopolitical analyst and host of Convo Couch Fiorella Isabel sharing her perspective on President Zelensky in Canada.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

