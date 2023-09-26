https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/nord-stream-pipeline-bombing-plot-1113682985.html
Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing Plot
Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing Plot
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022.
2023-09-26T13:14+0000
2023-09-26T13:14+0000
2023-09-26T13:14+0000
multimedia
infographic
nord stream
nord stream pipeline
nord stream ag
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113682562_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_0815a18085ad1e7c9b4d5ea19d6eaafd.png
The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said the damage was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate how long repairs might take.After Denmark, Sweden, and Germany excluded Russia from their investigations into the attack, Moscow launched its own probe. Russian President Vladimir Putin later called the attack on the pipelines an act of international terrorism.Russia earlier proposed a resolution at the UN Security Council to launch an independent investigation; however, the measure was rejected by the body.No official results of the investigation have been released yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 alleging that the explosions were carried out by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113682562_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b30bb60b9a7c66cba89b29b74c0c2164.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream pipelines, hit by explosions, russia to germany, baltic sea
nord stream pipelines, hit by explosions, russia to germany, baltic sea
Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing Plot
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022.
The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said the damage was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate how long repairs might take.
After Denmark, Sweden, and Germany excluded Russia from their investigations into the attack, Moscow launched its own probe. Russian President Vladimir Putin later called the attack on the pipelines an act of international terrorism.
Russia earlier proposed a resolution at the UN Security Council to launch an independent investigation; however, the measure was rejected by the body.
No official results of the investigation have been released yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 alleging that the explosions were carried out by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement.