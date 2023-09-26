International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/nord-stream-pipeline-bombing-plot-1113682985.html
Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing Plot
Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing Plot
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022.
2023-09-26T13:14+0000
2023-09-26T13:14+0000
multimedia
infographic
nord stream
nord stream pipeline
nord stream ag
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113682562_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_0815a18085ad1e7c9b4d5ea19d6eaafd.png
The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said the damage was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate how long repairs might take.After Denmark, Sweden, and Germany excluded Russia from their investigations into the attack, Moscow launched its own probe. Russian President Vladimir Putin later called the attack on the pipelines an act of international terrorism.Russia earlier proposed a resolution at the UN Security Council to launch an independent investigation; however, the measure was rejected by the body.No official results of the investigation have been released yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 alleging that the explosions were carried out by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113682562_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b30bb60b9a7c66cba89b29b74c0c2164.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream pipelines, hit by explosions, russia to germany, baltic sea
nord stream pipelines, hit by explosions, russia to germany, baltic sea

Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing Plot

13:14 GMT 26.09.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022.
The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said the damage was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate how long repairs might take.
After Denmark, Sweden, and Germany excluded Russia from their investigations into the attack, Moscow launched its own probe. Russian President Vladimir Putin later called the attack on the pipelines an act of international terrorism.
Russia earlier proposed a resolution at the UN Security Council to launch an independent investigation; however, the measure was rejected by the body.
No official results of the investigation have been released yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 alleging that the explosions were carried out by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement.
Diversions on the Northern Streams - Sputnik International
Diversions on the Northern Streams - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала