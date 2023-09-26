https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/nord-stream-pipeline-bombing-plot-1113682985.html

Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing Plot

Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing Plot

The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022.

The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said the damage was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate how long repairs might take.After Denmark, Sweden, and Germany excluded Russia from their investigations into the attack, Moscow launched its own probe. Russian President Vladimir Putin later called the attack on the pipelines an act of international terrorism.Russia earlier proposed a resolution at the UN Security Council to launch an independent investigation; however, the measure was rejected by the body.No official results of the investigation have been released yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 alleging that the explosions were carried out by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement.

