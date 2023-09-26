International
Partner 2023 International Defense Exhibition in Belgrade
Partner 2023 International Defense Exhibition in Belgrade
More than 150 Serbian and foreign companies producing military equipment and weapons will participate in the exhibition.
Over 7,000 participants and spectators, 30 official delegations, including at the ministerial level, are expected to go to Belgrade for the Partner 2023 exhibition.Demonstrations of novelties in the field of air defense, drone defense, and drones themselves are planned.The Serbia’s Minister of Defense Milos Vucevic, Minister of the Interior Bratislav Gasic, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic attended the opening.The military equipment exhibition will last for four days.Take a look at the Partner 2023 military equipment and weapons exhibition in Sputnik's gallery:
Partner 2023 International Defense Exhibition in Belgrade

26.09.2023
More than 150 Serbian and foreign companies producing military equipment and weapons are participating in the exhibition.
Over 7,000 participants and spectators, 30 official delegations, including at the ministerial level, are expected to go to Belgrade for the Partner 2023 exhibition.
Demonstrations of novelties in the field of air defense, drone defense, and drones themselves are planned.
The Serbia’s Minister of Defense Milos Vucevic, Minister of the Interior Bratislav Gasic, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic attended the opening.
The military equipment exhibition will last for four days.
Take a look at the Partner 2023 military equipment and weapons exhibition in Sputnik's gallery:
An anti-aircraft rocket system displayed at the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair in Belgrade, Serbia.

An anti-aircraft rocket system displayed at the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair in Belgrade, Serbia.

A woman takes a picture of models of battle tanks.
A soldier stands near APCs at the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair in Belgrade, Serbia.
A visitor takes photographs at the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair.

A visitor takes photographs at the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair.

Serbian Army soldiers stand at the exhibition.
Visitors near an armored vehicle model.

Visitors near an armored vehicle model.

A general view shows one of the exhibition halls of the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair.
A Serbian Army personnel stand guard next to armored vehicles.

A Serbian Army personnel stand guard next to armored vehicles.

Serbian Army officers look at aircraft weapons.
