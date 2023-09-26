https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/partner-2023-international-defense-exhibition-in-belgrade-1113677004.html

Partner 2023 International Defense Exhibition in Belgrade

More than 150 Serbian and foreign companies producing military equipment and weapons will participate in the exhibition.

Over 7,000 participants and spectators, 30 official delegations, including at the ministerial level, are expected to go to Belgrade for the Partner 2023 exhibition.Demonstrations of novelties in the field of air defense, drone defense, and drones themselves are planned.The Serbia’s Minister of Defense Milos Vucevic, Minister of the Interior Bratislav Gasic, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic attended the opening.The military equipment exhibition will last for four days.Take a look at the Partner 2023 military equipment and weapons exhibition in Sputnik's gallery:

