Partner 2023 International Defense Exhibition in Belgrade
Subscribe
More than 150 Serbian and foreign companies producing military equipment and weapons are participating in the exhibition.
Over 7,000 participants and spectators, 30 official delegations, including at the ministerial level, are expected to go to Belgrade for the Partner 2023 exhibition.
Demonstrations of novelties in the field of air defense, drone defense, and drones themselves are planned.
The Serbia’s Minister of Defense Milos Vucevic, Minister of the Interior Bratislav Gasic, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic attended the opening.
The military equipment exhibition will last for four days.
Take a look at the Partner 2023 military equipment and weapons exhibition in Sputnik's gallery:
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
An anti-aircraft rocket system displayed at the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair in Belgrade, Serbia.
1/9
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
An anti-aircraft rocket system displayed at the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair in Belgrade, Serbia.
© AP Photo / Darko VojinovicA woman takes a picture of models of battle tanks.
2/9
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
A woman takes a picture of models of battle tanks.
© AP Photo / Darko VojinovicA soldier stands near APCs at the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair in Belgrade, Serbia.
3/9
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
A soldier stands near APCs at the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair in Belgrade, Serbia.
© AFP 2023 / Andrej Isakovic
A visitor takes photographs at the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair.
4/9
A visitor takes photographs at the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair.
5/9
Serbian Army soldiers stand at the exhibition.
6/9
Visitors near an armored vehicle model.
© AFP 2023 / Andrej IsakovicA general view shows one of the exhibition halls of the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair.
7/9
A general view shows one of the exhibition halls of the 11th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair.
8/9
A Serbian Army personnel stand guard next to armored vehicles.