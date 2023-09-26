https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/russia-to-invest-54mln-in-development-of-ai-technologies-in-2024-1113691200.html
Russia to Invest $54Mln in Development of AI Technologies in 2024
Russia to Invest $54Mln in Development of AI Technologies in 2024
The Russian authorities plan to accumulate 5.2 billion rubles ($54 million) for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in 2024, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated on Tuesday.
2023-09-26T14:44+0000
2023-09-26T14:44+0000
2023-09-26T14:44+0000
russia
artificial intelligence (ai)
mikhail mishustin
russia
russian economy under sanctions
russian economy
russian government
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113691601_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f17ad5c4b9a6ca15200802c22c92d95e.jpg
"The overall amount of 5.2 billion rubles is to be provided from the federal funds to develop AI during the next year," Mishustin said during a strategic session on AI development. The prime minister stressed that the overall volume of the AI market in Russia reached almost 650 billion rubles in 2022, an increase of 18% compared to 2021. The potential of AI is actually much bigger, with the business community needing to be engaged more there, the prime minister also stated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/ai-economic-impact-in-russia-to-reach-42bln-by-year-end-1112713667.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113691601_120:0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c03854ae2daf89b341d4809ff51a010.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
artificial intelligence, russian economy, russian technology, ai technologies, ai technology, russian ai, russian artificial intelligence, russian economy under sanctions, russia develops, russian development, development of ai, ai development
artificial intelligence, russian economy, russian technology, ai technologies, ai technology, russian ai, russian artificial intelligence, russian economy under sanctions, russia develops, russian development, development of ai, ai development
Russia to Invest $54Mln in Development of AI Technologies in 2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian authorities plan to accumulate 5.2 billion rubles ($54 million) for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in 2024, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated on Tuesday.
"The overall amount of 5.2 billion rubles is to be provided from the federal funds to develop AI during the next year," Mishustin said during a strategic session on AI development
.
The prime minister stressed that the overall volume of the AI market in Russia
reached almost 650 billion rubles in 2022, an increase of 18% compared to 2021.
"About 1,000 of Russian companies included in the list of innovative companies participate in this area," Mishustin emphasized, adding that the financial sector is leading when it comes to the use and development of AI.
The potential of AI is actually much bigger, with the business community needing to be engaged more there, the prime minister also stated.