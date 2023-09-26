https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/swiss-parliament-oks-decommissioning-25-leopard-2-tanks-to-sell-them-to-germany---reports-1113678347.html

Swiss Parliament OKs Decommissioning 25 Leopard 2 Tanks to Sell Them to Germany - Reports

Both houses of the Swiss parliament have approved the decommissioning of 25 Leopard 2 tanks to later sell them to Germany, the Swissinfo broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The decision on the actual resale and its timing now up to the Federal Council, the broadcaster added. The Council of States of the Swiss parliament passed the decision earlier in the day with 25 votes in favor, 15 votes against and three abstentions. The National Council voted to decommission the tanks in June.Earlier, the Parliamentary Security Commission of the Council of States (CPS-E) supported the government's proposal to sell 25 Leopard 2 tanks to Germany on the condition that they would not be delivered to Ukraine in the future.

