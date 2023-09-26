https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/trudeau-on-nazi-soldier-at-canadian-parliament-polls-have-trump-winning-and-france-leaves-niger-1113668430.html

Trudeau on Nazi Soldier at Canadian Parliament, Polls Have Trump Winning, and France Leaves Niger

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologizing for celebrating a Ukrainian Nazi in Parliament, and the UN censuring Canada over its celebration of Ukrainian WW2 Nazi veteran.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Ted Harvey, Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of StopJoe.com, about bribery charges against Senator Bob Menedez, Democrats will have to scramble to replace Joe Biden for the 2024 election, and the Democrats have a weak bench to win elections. Ted talked about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and how Joe Biden should have lost the 2020 election for the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. Ted spoke about the signs of cognitive decline in Joe Biden and the continuous negative polls for Joe Biden.Rachel spoke with Koffi Kouakou, Africa analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg, about the situation in Niger. President Macron states French troops will leave Niger, and the West has a past of supporting rebels in Africa. Koffi explained the level of poverty of African countries with French influence and the quality of education African citizens are receiving from the internet.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Owen Shroyer, journalist and Infowars host, about his prison sentence for January 6th, criminalization of free speech, and the DOJ's attempts to make an example out of Owen. He explained how he has been targeted by the DOJ since 2019 and how the American left wants conservatives arrested for protesting. Owen talked about the details of his legal case and how he never entered the Capitol on January 6th.Rachel spoke with Charles Ortel, former icnvestor, and Charity Fraud expert, about the Senator Bob Menedez corruption, Clinton's Ukraine action network, and the fake audits of the Clinton Foundation. Charles talked about the lack of accounting for the Clinton Global Initiative and how the Clintons are openly raising funds in the name of Ukraine.Also, we talk about Ukrainian Nazi being hailed in the Canadian Parliament.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

