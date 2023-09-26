https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/us-senate-advances-short-term-spending-bill-to-avert-looming-government-shutdown-1113706462.html
The US Senate agreed to advance to consideration of a bill that would temporarily fund the federal government and provide billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine ahead of a potential government shutdown at the end of the month.
The senators agreed to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to the legislation in a 77-19 vote on Tuesday. The legislation, dubbed the Continuing Appropriations Act, would fund the federal government through November 17 to give lawmakers more time to pass full spending bills. The legislation also includes more than $6 billion in military and economic assistance for Ukraine. Some Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives have expressed opposition to including Ukraine aid in a government funding measure, as well as passing a short-term funding bill altogether, setting up a potential showdown between the two chambers of Congress. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly told colleagues late Tuesday that he intends to amend the measure in order to include the lower chamber's border security package.A shutdown is expected to unfold midnight Saturday; however, it remains unclear as to whether McCarthy will be able to green light the initiative as some hardline conservatives have threatened to oust the California lawmaker from the speakership.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate agreed to advance to consideration of a bill that would temporarily fund the federal government and provide billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine ahead of a potential government shutdown at the end of the month.
The senators agreed to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to the legislation in a 77-19 vote on Tuesday.
The legislation, dubbed the Continuing Appropriations Act, would fund the federal government through November 17 to give lawmakers more time to pass full spending bills. The legislation also includes more than $6 billion in military and economic assistance for Ukraine.
Some Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives have expressed opposition to including Ukraine aid in a government funding measure, as well as passing a short-term funding bill altogether, setting up a potential showdown between the two chambers of Congress.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly told colleagues late Tuesday that he intends to amend the measure in order to include the lower chamber's border security package.
A shutdown is expected to unfold midnight Saturday; however, it remains unclear as to whether McCarthy will be able to green light the initiative as some hardline conservatives have threatened to oust
the California lawmaker from the speakership.
A shutdown would suspend "nonessential" government operations until Congress passes a measure to restore funding. This would mean millions of federal workers going without a paycheck including over 1.3 million active duty troops, according to the White House.
The most recent government shutdown lasted 34-36 days, a record, from late 2018 to early 2019.