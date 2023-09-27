https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/1-year-anniversary-of-nord-stream-bombing-us-taxpayers-fund-ukraine-and-hunter-biden-sues-giuliani-1113705461.html

1 Year Anniversary of Nord Stream Bombing, US Taxpayers Fund Ukraine, and Hunter Biden Sues Giuliani

1 Year Anniversary of Nord Stream Bombing, US Taxpayers Fund Ukraine, and Hunter Biden Sues Giuliani

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Democrats beginning to call for NJ Senator Bob Menedez's resignation, and a New York civil court finding Donald Trump guilty of fraud.

2023-09-27T04:20+0000

2023-09-27T04:20+0000

2023-09-27T10:56+0000

the backstory

radio

cop city

jcpoa

january 6

conspiracy

protests

hunter biden

rudy giuliani

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113705304_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eb44aa150516837e43c5e604afe4b4f7.png

1 Year Anniversary of Nord Stream Bombing, US Taxpayers fund Ukraine, and Hunter Biden sues Giuliani On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Democrats beginning to call for NJ Senator Bob Menedez's resignation, and a New York civil court finding Donald Trump guilty of fraud.

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | American Workers Upset at Subsidising Ukraine's Economy, US Abrams Tanks Arrive in Ukraine, and The One Year Anniversary of the Nord Stream BombingCaleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Biden Has Not Undone Trump Administration Policies Toward Iran, Western Governments Have Begun to Criminalize Dissent, and Social Media is Fake Angie Wong - Journalist, Co-Host of The Final Countdown | Rudy Giuliani is Sued by Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden's Privacy, and California Law May Benefit Hunter Biden In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Daniel McAdams about the US intel agencies unable to find the culprits of the Nord Stream bombing, Poland angry with Canada's celebration of a Ukrainian Nazi, and President Zelensky has insulted all of the funders of Ukraine. Daniel talked about the now strained relationship between Poland and Ukraine, and the Biden administration funding the modernization of Poland's military. Daniel spoke about America's foreign policy as a focus in the 2024 election and reports of how much US taxpayer money is funding operations in Ukraine.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Caleb Maupin about Caleb's interview with the President of Iran, the crackdown on protests, and Youtube deleted Caleb's videos. Caleb described how social media is fake and the need to build a real-life network. Caleb spoke about Iran's stance on the Biden administration's failure to rejoin the JCPOA and the neocon influence on the Biden administration.Rachel spoke with Angie Wong about Hunter Biden's legal team strategy in California, Hunter Biden's artwork, and Joe Biden is unable to help his son. Angie complemented the legal strategy of Hunter Biden's lawyers and the viability of the lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani in California.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, ukraine's economy, us abrams tanks, nord stream bombing, canada's celebration of a ukrainian nazi, u.s. taxpayer money is funding ukraine