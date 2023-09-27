At Least 100 Killed, Over 150 Injured After Fire Breaks Out During Wedding in Iraq
© AFP 2023 / Zaid AL-OBEIDISoldiers and emergency responders gather around ambulances carrying wounded people after a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall, outside the Hamdaniyah general hospital in Al-Hamdaniyah, Iraq on September 27, 2023. At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Al-Hamdaniyah, according to state media and health officials, on September 27, 2023.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - At least 100 people have died and over 150 have been injured in a fire at a wedding in the Iraqi governorate of Ninewa, the region's health authority said Wednesday.
"According to preliminary information, 100 deaths and more than 150 injuries have been recorded in a fire at a wedding hall in the Al-Hamdaniya [district]," the authority told Iraqi media.
Citing Iraq's civil defense authorities, reports indicated preliminary findings suggested the blaze broke out after fireworks were ignited in the event hall, which was fitted with prefabricated "highly flammable" panels.
"The fire caused some parts of the ceiling to fall due to the use of highly flammable, low-cost construction materials," a statement issued by the civil defense authorities read. "Preliminary information indicates that fireworks were used during a wedding, which triggered a fire in the hall."
Photos shared from the scene captured dozens of firefighters working to combat the flames as first responders worked to provide first aid, with some video showing emergency personnel climbing over wreckage.
Unconfirmed surveillance footage said to be from inside the venue has since surfaced, reportedly showing both the bride and groom near the center of the dance floor as pieces of the ceiling began to fall toward the ground.
Images taken from inside the venue provided further insight into the extent of the damages at the scene.
© AFP 2023 / Zaid AL-OBEIDIA general view shows the aftermath of a fire that broke out during a wedding at an event hall in Al-Hamdaniyah, Iraq on September 27, 2023. At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Hamdaniyah, state media and health officials said early on September 27.
A general view shows the aftermath of a fire that broke out during a wedding at an event hall in Al-Hamdaniyah, Iraq on September 27, 2023. At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Hamdaniyah, state media and health officials said early on September 27.
Early reports indicate that more than 700 individuals were said to have been inside the wedding hall when the fire broke out at about 10:45 p.m. local time.
Imad Yohana, who managed to escape the flames, told US media they "saw the fire pulsating, coming out of the hall."
"Those who managed got out and those who didn't got stuck. Even those who made their way out were broken," the eyewitness recalled.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani has since called on authorities to "mobilize all rescue efforts" to assist in the aftermath. Officials have warned that the final death toll and injury total could change as the situation remains an active scene.