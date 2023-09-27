https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/at-least-100-killed-over-150-injured-after-fire-breaks-out-during-wedding-in-iraq-1113707384.html

At Least 100 Killed, Over 150 Injured After Fire Breaks Out During Wedding in Iraq

At Least 100 Killed, Over 150 Injured After Fire Breaks Out During Wedding in Iraq

At least 100 people have died and over 150 have been injured in a fire at a wedding in the Iraqi governorate of Ninewa, the region's health authority said Wednesday.

"According to preliminary information, 100 deaths and more than 150 injuries have been recorded in a fire at a wedding hall in the Al-Hamdaniya [district]," the authority told Iraqi media. Citing Iraq's civil defense authorities, reports indicated preliminary findings suggested the blaze broke out after fireworks were ignited in the event hall, which was fitted with prefabricated "highly flammable" panels. Photos shared from the scene captured dozens of firefighters working to combat the flames as first responders worked to provide first aid, with some video showing emergency personnel climbing over wreckage.Unconfirmed surveillance footage said to be from inside the venue has since surfaced, reportedly showing both the bride and groom near the center of the dance floor as pieces of the ceiling began to fall toward the ground.Images taken from inside the venue provided further insight into the extent of the damages at the scene.Early reports indicate that more than 700 individuals were said to have been inside the wedding hall when the fire broke out at about 10:45 p.m. local time.Imad Yohana, who managed to escape the flames, told US media they "saw the fire pulsating, coming out of the hall."Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani has since called on authorities to "mobilize all rescue efforts" to assist in the aftermath. Officials have warned that the final death toll and injury total could change as the situation remains an active scene.

