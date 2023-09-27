https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/biden-visits-uaw-picket-line-highlighting-his-platforms-shortcomings-1113703743.html

Biden Visits UAW Picket Line, Highlighting His Platform’s Shortcomings

Biden Visits UAW Picket Line, Highlighting His Platform’s Shortcomings

Cuban President Visits NYC, Journalists Demand Access To Police Scanners, How Biden’s Broadband Plan Falls Short

2023-09-27T04:10+0000

2023-09-27T04:10+0000

2023-09-27T10:46+0000

by any means necessary

radio

cuba

police

surveillance

uaw

covid-19

hillary clinton

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113703584_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7cf2a35f9fb9e1587eea07a37370cc2e.png

Biden Visits UAW Picket Line, Highlighting His Platform’s Shortcomings Cuban President Visits NYC, Journalists Demand Access To Police Scanners, How Biden’s Broadband Plan Falls Short

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Natalia Marques, writer and organizer from New York City to discuss the visit by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to the UN General Assembly, why Diaz-Canel’s visit to the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center highlighted Cuba’s commitment to Black activists in the US, and how this visit should be understood in light of the recent attack on Cuba’s embassy in Washington, DC.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss how the growing trend of police departments limiting access to scanners is a threat to the public’s access to knowledge about crime and police activity, why this access is not only important for crime reporting but also useful for activists and accountability, and why some concessions from police targeted toward journalists would only increase the power of police to control information and decide who is a journalist.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss how the Biden administration’s plan to expand access to broadband internet may fall short and how that exposes the shortcomings of internet service providers, how the use of surveillance technology on school devices can pose potential dangers to students and prevent them from learning, and a federal judge agreeing to limit the transparency of an ongoing antitrust trial involving Google.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, co-host of The Final Countdown, to discuss Joe Biden joining the UAW picket line and why this reaction to Trump’s planned visit highlights the lack of a program that addresses working class needs, how ongoing issues with the rollout of the latest COVID-19 vaccine booster shot are exposing the inadequacies of a private health care system, and Hillary Clinton claiming that Russia will allegedly intervene in the 2024 presidential election.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, access to broadband internet, surveillance technology on school devices, 2024 presidential election