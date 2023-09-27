https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/catch-up-with-reality-biden-officials-warn-us-must-reset-relations-with-africa-1113708880.html

'Catch Up With Reality': Biden Officials Warn US Must Reset Relations With Africa

The Biden administration is finally grasping the strategic value of Africa and must reset relationships with countries across the continent.

"Africa... is strategic and the US is finally catching up with that reality," Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said on Tuesday. Special Assistant to the President and National Security Council Senior Director for African Affairs Judd Devermont underscored that Africa is important in a number of key areas from climate change to emerging technologies. The US, he added, needs to adapt policies to the dynamic region which is growing younger and more urban. The continent "has to be at the table," Devermont added on all key issues. "We have to reset our relationships to a degree with the continent," Devermont said. Special presidential representative for US-Africa Leaders Summit implementation Ambassador Johnnie Carson said he recommended inviting African government leaders to Washington for a regional summit meeting with the US president and other senior officials every three years rather than an eight year year delay between such gatherings as was the case between 2014 and 2022.

