https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/cost-of-living-crisis-to-cause-thousands-of-extra-deaths-in-uk---report-1113681525.html

Cost of Living Crisis to Cause 'Thousands of Extra Deaths' in UK - Report

Cost of Living Crisis to Cause 'Thousands of Extra Deaths' in UK - Report

Some UK military personnel and their families have been turning to food banks due to fallout from the cost of living crisis, a British news network has reported.

2023-09-27T11:07+0000

2023-09-27T11:07+0000

2023-09-27T11:07+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

cost of living crisis in uk

cost of living

newsfeed

britain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113680102_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2e1beafd2d3da8773aea3baa7643fdd3.jpg

The raging cost of living crisis that has had the UK in its stifling grasp is going to cause thousands of extra deaths this year, according to new research, as life expectancy across the UK will plummet by 6.5 percent this year.The research suggests that untimely mortalities in the United Kingdom are expected to rise from 463 to 493 per 100,000 inhabitants.The findings have shone a light on critical concern for the populace at large. The unrelenting cost-of-living crisis, combined with a prolonged period of soaring prices, is anticipated to result in a significant 6.5 percent drop in life expectancy throughout the nation this year.Furthermore, the report highlights a stark disparity: the most economically disadvantaged households are projected to face a four times higher death toll than their wealthier neighbours. This discrepancy arises from the fact that the less affluent must allocate a more significant portion of their income to pay for energy, the cost of which has rocketed.Recent statistics from the previous month indicate that the UK's inflation rate stood at 6.7 percent. Despite this reduction from its peak of 11.1 percent, Britain continues to have the worst inflation of all G7 member states.These findings come on the heels of a recent alert from the UK-based consumer association 'Which' last month, when it pointed out that rising food prices had left low-income households in the country in dire straits and having to make painful decisions about whether to pay the utility bills or put food on the table.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/uk-military-incredibly-angry-to-use-food-banks-as-cost-of-living-crisis-bites---report-1111084148.html

united kingdom (uk)

britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

uk cost of living crisis, uk, extra deaths, uk life expectancy, bmj public health journal, untimely mortalities in the uk, united kingdom, economically disadvantaged households, energy expenses, inflation rate, group of 7, rising food prices in the uk, uk low-income households, essential goods.