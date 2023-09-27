https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/hybrid-war-why-do-the-us-and-canada-protect-extremists-1113737989.html
Hybrid War: Why do the US and Canada Protect Extremists?
Hybrid War: Why do the US and Canada Protect Extremists?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Indian geopolitical analyst Abhijit Chavda on how Canada is providing safe haven to violent Khalistan separatists and Ukrainian Nazis, and why the US is spearheading a covert, hybrid war against India.
2023-09-27T14:15+0000
2023-09-27T14:15+0000
2023-09-27T14:15+0000
new rules
radio
canada
india
us
justin trudeau
extremism
separatism
hybrid war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113737383_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_78f836b86ce16d7b84a5885dc13765ff.jpg
HYBRID WAR: Why do the US and Canada Protect Extremists?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Indian geopolitical analyst Abhijit Chavda on how Canada is providing safe haven to violent Khalistan separatists and Ukrainian Nazis, and why the US is spearheading a covert, hybrid war against India.
“On the one hand, the United States want to support India against China, but on the other hand, they want to keep India destabilized and off-balance so that India doesn't rise too much and achieve its full potential. That's why I believe the Americans are okay with certain kinds of [anti-India] terrorists being sheltered on the territory of their closest allies.”The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113737383_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d5f80cc192fddac543f0de3cff3a6bcf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new rules, justin trudeau, trudeau scandal, canada, india, indian-canadian relationships, khalistan separatists, ukrainian nazis, hybrid war, india-canada tensions, diplomatic conflict
new rules, justin trudeau, trudeau scandal, canada, india, indian-canadian relationships, khalistan separatists, ukrainian nazis, hybrid war, india-canada tensions, diplomatic conflict
Hybrid War: Why do the US and Canada Protect Extremists?
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Indian geopolitical analyst Abhijit Chavda on how Canada is providing safe haven to violent Khalistan separatists and Ukrainian Nazis, and why the US is spearheading a covert, hybrid war against India.
“On the one hand, the United States want to support India against China, but on the other hand, they want to keep India destabilized and off-balance so that India doesn't rise too much and achieve its full potential. That's why I believe the Americans are okay with certain kinds of [anti-India] terrorists being sheltered on the territory of their closest allies.”
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM