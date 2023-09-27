https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/hybrid-war-why-do-the-us-and-canada-protect-extremists-1113737989.html

Hybrid War: Why do the US and Canada Protect Extremists?

Hybrid War: Why do the US and Canada Protect Extremists?

In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Indian geopolitical analyst Abhijit Chavda on how Canada is providing safe haven to violent Khalistan separatists and Ukrainian Nazis, and why the US is spearheading a covert, hybrid war against India.

HYBRID WAR: Why do the US and Canada Protect Extremists? In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with Indian geopolitical analyst Abhijit Chavda on how Canada is providing safe haven to violent Khalistan separatists and Ukrainian Nazis, and why the US is spearheading a covert, hybrid war against India.

“On the one hand, the United States want to support India against China, but on the other hand, they want to keep India destabilized and off-balance so that India doesn't rise too much and achieve its full potential. That's why I believe the Americans are okay with certain kinds of [anti-India] terrorists being sheltered on the territory of their closest allies.”The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

new rules, justin trudeau, trudeau scandal, canada, india, indian-canadian relationships, khalistan separatists, ukrainian nazis, hybrid war, india-canada tensions, diplomatic conflict