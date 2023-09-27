https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/iran-launches-homegrown-noor-iii-military-satellite-into-orbit-1113731145.html

Iran Launches Homegrown Noor-III Military Satellite Into Orbit

Iran Launches Homegrown Noor-III Military Satellite Into Orbit

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has successfully put the Noor-III military satellite into orbit 450 kilometers (279.6 miles) above the Earth's surface with the Qased carrier rocket, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Issa Zarepour said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the efforts of specialists of the IRGC Aerospace Force, a few minutes ago, the Noor-III satellite with Iranian carrier rocket Qased was successfully launched into orbit 450 kilometers above the Earth's surface. I congratulate all employees of the country's space industry and employees of the IRGC space agency on this success," Zarepour was quoted as saying by an Iranian news agency. Tehran launched its first homegrown military satellite Noor-I in April 2020, followed by the second one, Noor-II, in March 2022.

