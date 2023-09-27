International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/iran-launches-homegrown-noor-iii-military-satellite-into-orbit-1113731145.html
Iran Launches Homegrown Noor-III Military Satellite Into Orbit
Iran Launches Homegrown Noor-III Military Satellite Into Orbit
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has successfully put the Noor-III military satellite into orbit 450 kilometers (279.6 miles) above the Earth's surface with the Qased carrier rocket, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Issa Zarepour said on Wednesday.
2023-09-27T11:02+0000
2023-09-27T11:02+0000
military
science & tech
iranian space agency
satellite
iran
space
military satellites
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
rocket science
spacecraft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129678_0:281:3143:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_606e46d27e1aa4eb913cfd2306f03d75.jpg
"Thanks to the efforts of specialists of the IRGC Aerospace Force, a few minutes ago, the Noor-III satellite with Iranian carrier rocket Qased was successfully launched into orbit 450 kilometers above the Earth's surface. I congratulate all employees of the country's space industry and employees of the IRGC space agency on this success," Zarepour was quoted as saying by an Iranian news agency. Tehran launched its first homegrown military satellite Noor-I in April 2020, followed by the second one, Noor-II, in March 2022.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129678_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a40eb575d06a8afec3140500ae3d0ea1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
noor-i, noor-ii, noor-iii, iranian rocket, iranian rocket science, iranian space program, iran, islamic republic, satellite, rocket, space, military satellite, iranian satellite, iranian space, irgc, space agency, aerospace force, iranian aerospace force, iranian space agency
noor-i, noor-ii, noor-iii, iranian rocket, iranian rocket science, iranian space program, iran, islamic republic, satellite, rocket, space, military satellite, iranian satellite, iranian space, irgc, space agency, aerospace force, iranian aerospace force, iranian space agency

Iran Launches Homegrown Noor-III Military Satellite Into Orbit

11:02 GMT 27.09.2023
© AP Photo / Iranian Defense MinistryThis picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, shows the launch of Iran's newest satellite-carrier rocket, called "Zuljanah," at an undisclosed location, Iran.
This picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, shows the launch of Iran's newest satellite-carrier rocket, called Zuljanah, at an undisclosed location, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
© AP Photo / Iranian Defense Ministry
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has successfully put the Noor-III military satellite into orbit 450 kilometers (279.6 miles) above the Earth's surface with the Qased carrier rocket, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Issa Zarepour said on Wednesday.
"Thanks to the efforts of specialists of the IRGC Aerospace Force, a few minutes ago, the Noor-III satellite with Iranian carrier rocket Qased was successfully launched into orbit 450 kilometers above the Earth's surface. I congratulate all employees of the country's space industry and employees of the IRGC space agency on this success," Zarepour was quoted as saying by an Iranian news agency.
Tehran launched its first homegrown military satellite Noor-I in April 2020, followed by the second one, Noor-II, in March 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала