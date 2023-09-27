https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/moscow-says-monitors-uss-plans-for-deploying-systems-prohibited-by-inf-1113731032.html

Moscow Says Monitors US's Plans for Deploying Systems Prohibited by INF

Moscow Says Monitors US's Plans for Deploying Systems Prohibited by INF

Russia continues to closely monitor any steps the United States takes to implement plans for deployment in Europe of medium and short-range launching systems that were previously prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"In the context of Russia's unilateral moratorium on the deployment of land-based intermediate-range nuclear forces, we are monitoring very closely any steps taken by the United States to implement destabilizing plans that involve the deployment of the aforementioned weapons. I would like to recall that the viability of the Russian moratorium is directly linked to the appearance in the relevant regions of US missiles. I would very much like to see this information brought to the attention of the US media," the spokeswoman said. The US already deployed last year the then-prototype MK-70 launcher system to one of the European NATO countries as a "demonstration of the very possibility," Zakharova added.The INF treaty, a cornerstone of the European security, was signed between the Soviet Union and the US in 1987, paving the way for the banning and destruction of all short- and intermediate-range ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges from 500-5,500 kilometers (310-3,415 miles) in Europe. In 2019, former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the treaty.

