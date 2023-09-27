https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/nord-stream-bombing-anniversary-laptop-lawsuits-strike-photo-ops-1113703124.html

Nord Stream Bombing Anniversary, Laptop Lawsuits, Strike Photo Ops

Nord Stream Bombing Anniversary, Laptop Lawsuits, Strike Photo Ops

The governors of Florida and California prepare for a pointless debate, and JPMorgan Chase settles with the US Virgin Islands.

2023-09-27T04:15+0000

2023-09-27T04:15+0000

2023-09-27T10:54+0000

political misfits

radio

nord stream

canada

hunter biden

government shutdown

labor

groundwater

justin trudeau

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113705047_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a2a54c9698b8a4a7b5920735738b32d7.png

Nord Stream Bombing Anniversary, Laptop Lawsuits, Strike Photo Ops The governors of Florida and California prepare for a pointless debate, and JPMorgan Chase settles with the US Virgin Islands.

Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the one-year anniversary of the bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines, the Western media’s lack of curiosity about the sabotage, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s attempt to invoke “Russian disinformation” to cover his country’s Nazi collaborator embarrassment, and why the US keeps tensions with China so high senior officials to fear sloppy rhetoric could lead to war.Famed UBS banking whistleblower Brad Birkenfeld discusses allegations made by Hunter Biden in his lawsuit against attorney Rudy Giuliani, who else the president’s son is suing, and the guest's own experience in receiving a cease and desist letter from Biden's attorneys.Economist, radio show host, and author Jack Rasmus discusses the anticipated government shutdown, the Senate attempts to pressure the House to act on a continuing resolution to keep the government operating, how a shutdown would affect the average American, whether a shutdown combined with an auto workers strike and student loan default could push the country into a recession, the upcoming Republican primary debate this week, and Senator Bob Menendez’s fate as former allies call for his resignation over yet another corruption scandal.Author, journalist, and climate activist Tina Landis discusses a new report on how fracking affects groundwater, whether the current administration is taking any action as a result of the multiple concerning reports on groundwater levels, how this crisis could be averted, and the hurdles capitalism puts in the way of such solutions.The Misfits also discuss Joe Biden’s anti-trip team, the record number of sick Brits and another scary bout of turbulence.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, anniversary of the bombing of the nord stream pipelines, canada's nazi collaborator embarrassment, government shutdown, auto workers strike