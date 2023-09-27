One Year Anniversary of Nord Stream Sabotage Attack: NATO Remains Mum

International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news such as the one-year anniversary of the Nord Stream attack.
2023-09-27T04:00+0000
2023-09-27T10:09+0000
27.09.2023
The Final Countdown
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news such as the one-year anniversary of the Nord Stream attack.
Mark Frost - Economist
Lauren Fix - Auto Expert & Car Coach Reports Analyst
Ted Harvey - Former Colorado State Senator, CEO and Chairman of StopJoe.com
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
The show kicks off with Economist Mark Frost joining The Final Countdown to provide his expertise on the imminent government shutdown, and whether or not assistance to Ukraine will be included in the stopgap spending bill.
Then, Auto Expert Lauren Fix discusses the ongoing UAW strike including Biden and Trump's plans to visit the auto workers.
The second hour begins with the CEO and chairman of StopJoe.com Ted Harvey sharing his perspective on the continuous legal drama of Hunter Biden, including new revelations about an FBI "mole" who tipped him off.
The show closes with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his expertise on the one-year anniversary of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion, and Poland seeking to extradite a Ukrainian Nazi veteran from Canada.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
