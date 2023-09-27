https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/one-year-anniversary-of-nord-stream-sabotage-attack-nato-remains-mum-1113697080.html

One Year Anniversary of Nord Stream Sabotage Attack: NATO Remains Mum

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news such as the one-year anniversary of the Nord Stream attack.

Mark Frost - EconomistLauren Fix - Auto Expert & Car Coach Reports AnalystTed Harvey - Former Colorado State Senator, CEO and Chairman of StopJoe.comMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystThe show kicks off with Economist Mark Frost joining The Final Countdown to provide his expertise on the imminent government shutdown, and whether or not assistance to Ukraine will be included in the stopgap spending bill.Then, Auto Expert Lauren Fix discusses the ongoing UAW strike including Biden and Trump's plans to visit the auto workers.The second hour begins with the CEO and chairman of StopJoe.com Ted Harvey sharing his perspective on the continuous legal drama of Hunter Biden, including new revelations about an FBI "mole" who tipped him off.The show closes with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his expertise on the one-year anniversary of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion, and Poland seeking to extradite a Ukrainian Nazi veteran from Canada.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

