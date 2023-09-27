https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/regulatory-face-off-ftc-vs-amazon---battle-for-fair-competition-1113727258.html

Regulatory Face-Off: FTC vs Amazon - Battle for Fair Competition

Regulatory Face-Off: FTC vs Amazon - Battle for Fair Competition

The US government launches an antitrust case against Amazon's business practices, signaling a significant milestone in the Biden administration's commitment to reining in the influence of the country's foremost tech behemoths.

2023-09-27T13:53+0000

2023-09-27T13:53+0000

2023-09-27T14:21+0000

americas

newsfeed

joe biden

americans

new york

amazon

federal trade commission (ftc)

facebook

amazon echo

alexa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107919/50/1079195023_0:268:3165:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bdaca9f968a5327f3fae890d0b0104a8.jpg

In a noteworthy development, the US government has instigated a far-reaching antitrust lawsuit against retail powerhouse Amazon Inc. The case focuses on a range of Amazon's business practices, including policies that hinder competitive pricing and compel merchants to use Amazon's logistics and advertising services.The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is spearheading this ambitious endeavor, led by the determined 34-year-old Lina Khan. This lawsuit is critical for Khan and her antitrust associates. Khan has previously advocated for the breakup of Amazon, and if successful, the suit could lead to a court-mandated restructuring of the $1.3 trillion empire.In 2019, during the Trump administration, the FTC commenced its inquiry into Amazon. With the ascension of Khan to the agency's helm, the investigation gained momentum, culminating in the FTC diligently formulating a formal complaint in the latter part of 2022.Amazon's dominance in consumer online shopping and merchant marketplace services has raised concerns about the user experience, high seller fees, and potential bias toward Amazon's products. The FTC argues that Amazon's tactics stifle competition, leaving a constrained landscape for rivals.However, Amazon is not new to litigations by individuals, as well as state and federal authorities in the US:Prominent Antitrust Lawsuits in USIn 2014, Apple found itself entangled in an antitrust lawsuit instigated by the FTC. The core contention was that the tech giant had violated the FTC Act by levying charges on customers for in-app purchases made by children without their parents' approval. The agency contended that Apple had neglected to inform parents that entering their password would not only authorize a purchase, but also trigger a 15-minute window in which unlimited charges could be incurred without further authorization.According to the court's ruling, Apple is required to issue full refunds, totaling no less than $32.5 million, to consumers who were billed for in-app purchases made by children, whether these transactions were accidental or not authorized by the customer.Back in 2020, the Justice Department, alongside the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia, filed a civil antitrust suit against Google. The suit alleged that Google had engaged in monopolistic practices in the realms of search and search advertising.In December 2020, Facebook found itself in the crosshairs as the Federal Trade Commission, along with over 40 states, leveled accusations against the social media giant. The allegations center on claims of anti-competitive practices, contending that Facebook's acquisition of its rivals ($1 billion for Instagram in 2012, and $19 billion for WhatsApp in 2014) was aimed at suppressing competition. This regulatory offensive signifies an intensified effort against major tech players, with potential repercussions for the social media industry's structure and dynamics.Regarding the potential breakup of Amazon, Khan emphasized that for now, the focus is on establishing liability, with top enforcement officials committed to holding major tech companies accountable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221018/amazon-fined-65000-in-russia-over-refusal-to-delete-restricted-content-1102003769.html

americas

new york

amazon

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

us government, antitrust lawsuit, amazon inc., tech regulation, ftc, pricing policies, market dominance, competition oversight, biden administration, major tech corporations, lina khan, open markets institute, court-mandated restructuring, $1.3 trillion empire, trump administration, formal complaint, user experience, seller fees, trademark infringement, privacy violations, covid-19 pandemic, house judiciary subcommittee, anticompetitive practices, facebook, google, state of california, high-profile merger cases, justice department, google, industry players, tech industry.