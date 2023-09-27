https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/teflon-bob-menendez-vows-to-fight-accusationsagain-1113702974.html

Teflon Bob? Menendez Vows to Fight Accusations...Again

Teflon Bob? Menendez Vows to Fight Accusations...Again

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez coming out defiant in a speech after his bribery charges.

2023-09-27T04:05+0000

2023-09-27T04:05+0000

2023-09-27T10:10+0000

fault lines

radio

2024 us presidential election

menendez

shutdown

donald trump

joe biden

wapo

bipartisanship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113702817_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a088e4a1d05ad0ea34db70ff3319b1bd.png

Teflon Bob? Menendez Vows to Fight Accusations...Again On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez coming out defiant in a speech after his bribery charges.

Angie Wong: Political Commentator and Co-Host of the Final Countdown on Radio SputnikRobert Patillo: Civil Rights AttorneyArmen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Former City Council Candidate and Political StrategistIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator Angie Wong to discuss the main candidates in the US presidential race as a recent Washington Post and ABC News poll showed that if an election were held today, former US President Donald Trump would defeat President Joe Biden by a 10% margin of the popular vote.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with attorney Robert Patillo about a possible bipartisan Senate initiative to avoid a government shutdown that looms as the deadline is five days away with economic disruptions.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by political strategist Armen Kurdian about US Senator Bob Menendez words as he reiterated that he will not step down from his post despite being indicted on federal bribery charges.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

fault lines, government shutdown, us presidential race, u.s. senator bob menendez indictment