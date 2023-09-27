Teflon Bob? Menendez Vows to Fight Accusations...Again

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/teflon-bob-menendez-vows-to-fight-accusationsagain-1113702974.html
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez coming out defiant in a speech after his bribery charges.
Angie Wong: Political Commentator and Co-Host of the Final Countdown on Radio SputnikRobert Patillo: Civil Rights AttorneyArmen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Former City Council Candidate and Political StrategistIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator Angie Wong to discuss the main candidates in the US presidential race as a recent Washington Post and ABC News poll showed that if an election were held today, former US President Donald Trump would defeat President Joe Biden by a 10% margin of the popular vote.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with attorney Robert Patillo about a possible bipartisan Senate initiative to avoid a government shutdown that looms as the deadline is five days away with economic disruptions.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by political strategist Armen Kurdian about US Senator Bob Menendez words as he reiterated that he will not step down from his post despite being indicted on federal bribery charges.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:05 GMT 27.09.2023 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 27.09.2023)
Angie Wong: Political Commentator and Co-Host of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik
Robert Patillo: Civil Rights Attorney
Armen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Former City Council Candidate and Political Strategist
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator Angie Wong to discuss the main candidates in the US presidential race as a recent Washington Post and ABC News poll showed that if an election were held today, former US President Donald Trump would defeat President Joe Biden by a 10% margin of the popular vote.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with attorney Robert Patillo about a possible bipartisan Senate initiative to avoid a government shutdown that looms as the deadline is five days away with economic disruptions.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by political strategist Armen Kurdian about US Senator Bob Menendez words as he reiterated that he will not step down from his post despite being indicted on federal bribery charges.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM