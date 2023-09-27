International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Tornado-G MLRS Blows Up Ukrainian Observation Posts
Watch Russian Tornado-G MLRS Blows Up Ukrainian Observation Posts
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the "Tornado-G" unit of the Western Military District striking Ukrainian observation posts.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 'Tornado-G' unit of the Western Military District, striking Ukrainian observation posts.In the video, the artillerymen move to a firing position, deploy a combat vehicle within minutes, open fire and destroy all targets. The fire correction was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles. After completing the firing task, the artillerymen immediately change positions.
11:36 GMT 27.09.2023
The Russian Tornado-G multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a highly mobile, long-range artillery system capable of firing a range of rockets and guided missiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 'Tornado-G' unit of the Western Military District, striking Ukrainian observation posts.
In the video, the artillerymen move to a firing position, deploy a combat vehicle within minutes, open fire and destroy all targets. The fire correction was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles. After completing the firing task, the artillerymen immediately change positions.
