https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/watch-russian-tornado-g-mlrs-blows-up-ukrainian-observation-posts-1113711034.html
Watch Russian Tornado-G MLRS Blows Up Ukrainian Observation Posts
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the "Tornado-G" unit of the Western Military District striking Ukrainian observation posts.
2023-09-27T11:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russian defense ministry
western military district
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113731740_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e0e240c317090f329ddfc7996e40a710.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 'Tornado-G' unit of the Western Military District, striking Ukrainian observation posts.In the video, the artillerymen move to a firing position, deploy a combat vehicle within minutes, open fire and destroy all targets. The fire correction was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles. After completing the firing task, the artillerymen immediately change positions.
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113731740_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_29b4d298d91fcef563c3782515e5aa53.jpg
Russian Tornado-G MLRS in action
🇷🇺📹 Russian Tornado-G MLRS in action
true
PT0M39S
The Russian Tornado-G multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a highly mobile, long-range artillery system capable of firing a range of rockets and guided missiles.
