Watch Russian Tornado-G MLRS Blows Up Ukrainian Observation Posts

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the "Tornado-G" unit of the Western Military District striking Ukrainian observation posts.

2023-09-27T11:36+0000

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 'Tornado-G' unit of the Western Military District, striking Ukrainian observation posts.In the video, the artillerymen move to a firing position, deploy a combat vehicle within minutes, open fire and destroy all targets. The fire correction was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles. After completing the firing task, the artillerymen immediately change positions.

Sputnik International

