Watch Soyuz MS-23 Performs Deorbit Burn, Landing on Earth

Sputnik goes live as the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft begins its descent from orbit. During its descent the spacecraft will split into compartments: the descent vehicle with crew and cargo will continue its controlled descent, while the rest of the ship will burn up in the dense atmosphere.

Sputnik is live as the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft begins its descent from orbit. During its descent, the spacecraft will split into modules: the descent vehicle with crew and cargo will continue its controlled descent, while the rest of the ship will burn up in the dense atmosphere.The spaceship carrying Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio on board is planned to land southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan in Kazakhstan.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

