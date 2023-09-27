International
Watch Soyuz MS-23 Performs Deorbit Burn, Landing on Earth
Sputnik goes live as the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft begins its descent from orbit. During its descent the spacecraft will split into compartments: the descent vehicle with crew and cargo will continue its controlled descent, while the rest of the ship will burn up in the dense atmosphere.
Sputnik is live as the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft begins its descent from orbit. During its descent, the spacecraft will split into modules: the descent vehicle with crew and cargo will continue its controlled descent, while the rest of the ship will burn up in the dense atmosphere.The spaceship carrying Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio on board is planned to land southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan in Kazakhstan.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
Earlier in the day, a manned Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) prior to returning to Earth.
Sputnik is live as the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft begins its descent from orbit. During its descent, the spacecraft will split into modules: the descent vehicle with crew and cargo will continue its controlled descent, while the rest of the ship will burn up in the dense atmosphere.
The spaceship carrying Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio on board is planned to land southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan in Kazakhstan.
