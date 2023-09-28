https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/canada-house-speaker-resigns-after-nazi-debacle-us-attacked-nord-stream-to-weaken-germany-1113757076.html

Canada House Speaker Resigns After Nazi Debacle; US Attacked Nord Stream to Weaken Germany

Canada House Speaker Resigns After Nazi Debacle; US Attacked Nord Stream to Weaken Germany

The speaker of the House in the Canadian Parliament has resigned after a ghastly debacle involving unanimous political support for a WW2 Nazi.

Jim Kavanagh, political analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss domestic policy. The speaker of the House in the Canadian Parliament has resigned after a ghastly debacle involving unanimous political support for a WW2 Nazi. Jim Kavanagh says that the Canadian speaker of Parliament said that the fight against Russia continues the battle that the Nazis SS soldiers carried out during WW2. The West is celebrating the Nazi collaboration history.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, Thailand, joins us to discuss foreign policy. NATO nations were instrumental players in the latest attack on Crimea. Brian Berletic says that Ukraine does not have intelligence-gathering capabilities and depends on the West for such things, making the US participants. He believes the leaders in the West are trying to goad Russia into committing a strategic error, but it will not work.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Russia. The Senate has announced that a stopgap measure will include 6.2 billion dollars for Ukraine. Dr. Petro says it is challenging to keep track of the actual figures because the designated funds are spread out over various periods. He says the West and Ukraine pay for 70 percent of the Ukrainian government, which is a failed state. However, the US government is not responsive to the people, so it will likely remain the same policy.EJ Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the new world order. The president of Ukraine is losing his luster as the tide of public opinion has turned against the war in the West. Elijah Magnier says that Zelensky was received as a hero when the Democrats ran the Congress, but the attitude now changes. He also says the EU economy is crippled as the Russian economy grows.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Biden's Middle East policy is a disaster. Laith Marouf says that the American empire is collapsing and must give more power to its regional vassals. Also, the United States and its alliance can't keep up with Russia, Iran, and China in military production, which means that it can no longer guarantee the security of its puppet leaders.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War', joins us to discuss NATO. Jeffrey Sachs argues that NATO expansion and American arrogance are responsible for Ukraine's destruction. Dan Lazare says that you can't sweep the truth under the rug. He argues that Neo Nazis forces led the 2014 coup in Ukraine, and the media buried the "Nazi influence in Ukraine" story after the special military operation started. He says that the pro-war camp is crumbling.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss Asia. North Korea has expelled the US soldier who wandered across the border. KJ Noh says this issue was a minor distraction for the DPRK government. He saw how the soldier returned to the nation when he was escorted out. Also, he sees that the Philippines is involved in another escalation as several countries are arguing over the Scarborough Shoals.Obi Egbuna, activist and US Representative for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss Africa. A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Cuban embassy in Washington, DC. Obi Egbuna says that Miami comes to Washington as right-wing Cubans have brought terrorism to our region. He says the law enforcement personnel seem to have looked the other way. He says that Africa is fighting back and refusing to be controlled by US imperialism and will not be policed by its colonizers.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

