Chechen Leader Kadyrov Assures Putin That Special Op Fighters Will Fully Fulfill His Orders

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Ramzan Kadyrov in the Kremlin, the president and the head of Chechen Republic discussed the situation in the republic, the social sphere, the participation of Chechen fighters in the special military operation.

2023-09-28T14:23+0000

"Best wishes to the soldiers. Best wishes to their families. I know that you personally deal with these issues all the time, including support for the families of our soldiers who are fighting on the front line - fighting confidently, well, courageously, heroically," Putin said.The president noted that he is pleased Chechen units have good contacts with other formations and higher units.Kadyrov, for his part, said that the fighters were in good spirits and that all their questions and problems were being solved. The troops are capturing Ukrainian soldiers every day and destroying enemy equipment.He said that Chechnya is the only region in Russia that has formed five regiments and three battalions, all of which are now taking part in the special operation. Speaking about the situation in the republic, Putin noted that the dynamics are positive. He stressed that this is due to Kadyrov and his team, who are confidently working and cooperating well with the federal government. The president recalled that there are many serious tasks and programs, and invited Kadyrov to discuss pressing issues.

