Footage Captures Moment Unmanned Plane Rolls Across Airport's Main Runway

On Wednesday a runway aircraft rolled onto the Malta International Airport's main runway with workers at a complete loss as to how to stop it.

Airport workers in Malta were left momentarily stunned on Wednesday after a runaway aircraft rolled onto the main runway, an incident that could have resulted in serious consequences.The incident occurred at the Malta International Airport, and although the airport was unable to confirm the specificity of the incident, a spokesperson did confirm there was an incident involving an aircraft that took place at 8 a.m. local time.Media reported the airport notified the Bureau of Air Accident Investigation and Transport Malta-Civil Aviation Directorate in the aftermath of the incident.Footage shared online showed a Dash 8 turboprop rolling away from a Medavia taxiway at the Safi Aviation Park onto the main airport runway. Airport employees are seen unable to stop the moving airplane, but luckily it stopped on the grass alongside the runway.Reports indicated the airplane was about to be towed but its handlers removed its chocks before a tow bar was attached to it.An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

