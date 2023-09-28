https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/get-rich-and-spy-tryin-fbi-investigating-intelligence-role-in-menendez-bribery-case-1113752837.html

Get Rich and Spy Tryin’: FBI Investigating Intelligence Role in Menendez Bribery Case

FBI officials are examining whether Egypt was using the powerful US senator as an unwitting intelligence asset, and potentially opening him up to the threat of blackmail.

The charges of alleged bribery against New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez made for sensational headlines, with accusations of gold bars and wads of cash being discovered at the politician’s home. Now, speculation he was being manipulated by Egyptian intelligence threatens to further disgrace the senator.The story was reported Wednesday by US media outlets which spoke with various figures from the CIA and FBI.Among the intel shared by Menendez that would’ve been most attractive to Egyptian intelligence officials were details about staff working at the US embassy in Cairo. Though such information is not officially classified, it’s generally unknown to the public. Gathering such information is one way foreign operatives gauge whether a figure is open to working with them.From there, requests for information may increase in scale, with cash and other gifts exchanging hands.Currently, the senator is only being prosecuted on bribery charges. The potential connections to Egyptian intelligence suggest the country’s government may have a greater interest in spying within the United States than previously known.Menendez entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday as he appeared before a federal court in New York City’s lower Manhattan.“​​The excesses of these prosecutors is apparent. They have misrepresented the normal work of a Congressional office. On top of that, not content with making false claims against me, they have attacked my wife for the longstanding friendships she had before she and I even met.”The senator was previously indicted on federal corruption charges in 2015, making similar claims of a vast conspiracy against him. The allegations were eventually dropped. The son of Cuban immigrants, he’s known for his hard line against Cuba’s communist-led government.

