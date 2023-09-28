https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/government-shutdown-looms-as-congress-attempts-to-avert-crisis-1113742952.html

Government Shutdown Looms as Congress Attempts to Avert Crisis

Government Shutdown Looms as Congress Attempts to Avert Crisis

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics such as the imminent government shutdown.

2023-09-28T04:20+0000

2023-09-28T04:20+0000

2023-09-28T11:07+0000

the final countdown

united kingdom (uk)

canada

ukraine

censorship

government shutdown

donald trump

fraud

hunter biden

uaw

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113742795_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a877843ab94d8747c051073ec5eb3fd1.jpg

Government Shutdown Looms as Congress Attempts to Avert Crisis On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics such as the imminent government shutdown.

Rachel Blevins - Host of The BackstoryDaniele Lazare - Journalist & authorSteve Hayes - Tax Attorney & Chairman of Americans for Fair TaxationTom Norton - National Director of the America First PactThe show kicks off with Rachel Blevins, Host of the Backstory, sharing her insights on the arrest of a UK journalist over "malinformation."Then, journalist and author Daniel Lazare joins The Final Countdown to discuss a looming government shutdown and the Senate's bipartisan short-term plan.The second hour starts with Tax Attorney & Chairman of Americans for Fair Taxation Steve Hayes, who weighs in on a New York State judge's ruling that former President Trump has committed fraud.The show closes with National Director of the America First Pac Tom Norton joining to discuss President Biden's striking with the UAW and Trump's planned visit to Detroit.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

united kingdom (uk)

canada

ukraine

detroit

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, arrest of a uk journalist, looming government shutdown, trump's visit to detroit, uaw strike