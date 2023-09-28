https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/government-shutdown-looms-as-congress-attempts-to-avert-crisis-1113742952.html
Government Shutdown Looms as Congress Attempts to Avert Crisis
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics such as the imminent government shutdown.
Rachel Blevins - Host of The BackstoryDaniele Lazare - Journalist & authorSteve Hayes - Tax Attorney & Chairman of Americans for Fair TaxationTom Norton - National Director of the America First PactThe show kicks off with Rachel Blevins, Host of the Backstory, sharing her insights on the arrest of a UK journalist over "malinformation."Then, journalist and author Daniel Lazare joins The Final Countdown to discuss a looming government shutdown and the Senate's bipartisan short-term plan.The second hour starts with Tax Attorney & Chairman of Americans for Fair Taxation Steve Hayes, who weighs in on a New York State judge's ruling that former President Trump has committed fraud.The show closes with National Director of the America First Pac Tom Norton joining to discuss President Biden's striking with the UAW and Trump's planned visit to Detroit.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Government Shutdown Looms as Congress Attempts to Avert Crisis
04:20 GMT 28.09.2023 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 28.09.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics such as the imminent government shutdown.
Rachel Blevins - Host of The Backstory
Daniele Lazare - Journalist & author
Steve Hayes - Tax Attorney & Chairman of Americans for Fair Taxation
Tom Norton - National Director of the America First Pact
The show kicks off with Rachel Blevins, Host of the Backstory, sharing her insights on the arrest of a UK journalist over "malinformation."
Then, journalist and author Daniel Lazare joins The Final Countdown to discuss a looming government shutdown and the Senate's bipartisan short-term plan.
The second hour starts with Tax Attorney & Chairman of Americans for Fair Taxation Steve Hayes, who weighs in on a New York State judge's ruling that former President Trump has committed fraud.
The show closes with National Director of the America First Pac Tom Norton joining to discuss President Biden's striking with the UAW and Trump's planned visit to Detroit.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
