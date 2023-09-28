https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/joe-biden-impeachment-hearings-first-day-1113759143.html

Joe Biden Impeachment Hearings: First Day

Joe Biden Impeachment Hearings: First Day

Sputnik is live as the House Oversight Committee holds the first hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden on Thursday to begin further examining alleged criminal activity involving Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings.

2023-09-28T14:06+0000

2023-09-28T14:06+0000

2023-09-28T14:06+0000

americas

us

joe biden

hunter biden

china

ukraine

house oversight committee

us house oversight committee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113633338_0:0:2511:1412_1920x0_80_0_0_feabc669f17128a36f66d249b9446bf6.jpg

Sputnik comes live as the House Oversight Committee holds the first hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden on Thursday to examine further alleged criminal activity involving Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings.On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee, citing bank records, revealed that Hunter Biden in 2019 received two payments wired from China totaling $260,000 with President Joe Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.The impeachment inquiry is being led by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!

americas

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Joe Biden Impeachment Hearings: First Day Joe Biden Impeachment Hearings: First Day 2023-09-28T14:06+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, impeachment hearings, president joe biden, alleged criminal activity