Joe Biden Impeachment Hearings: First Day
Sputnik is live as the House Oversight Committee holds the first hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden on Thursday to begin further examining alleged criminal activity involving Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113633338_0:0:2511:1412_1920x0_80_0_0_feabc669f17128a36f66d249b9446bf6.jpg
Sputnik comes live as the House Oversight Committee holds the first hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden on Thursday to examine further alleged criminal activity involving Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings.On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee, citing bank records, revealed that Hunter Biden in 2019 received two payments wired from China totaling $260,000 with President Joe Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.The impeachment inquiry is being led by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
The US House Oversight Committee has been investigating alleged foreign bribery and influence peddling involving Joe Biden's family and entities in countries including Ukraine and China.
