Judge Says Trump Committed Fraud, New Definitions of Misinformation

Some politicians appeal to workers, others pander to the “white working class,” according to US mainstream media.

Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss efforts to further globalize the war in Ukraine, how that conflict became "the world's largest arms fair," how “disinformation” is being deployed to dismiss popular political grievances, a new report on women's mental health in Afghanistan, and the expulsion of US military defector Travis King from North Korea.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses a leaked report by the Ukraine Disinformation Working Group in Britain showing how the definition of “disinformation” is being expanded to include inconvenient truths, how protections against free speech will be curtailed through “combating misinformation” campaigns, and the CIA developing an artificial intelligence program to trawl public data.Editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses a major court ruling against Donald Trump in New York State over his wealth and his holdings, the aspects of the case that are clearly politically motivated, and whether similar cases will be brought in other jurisdictions where Trump has business. They also discuss how likely it is House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will remain in his position, Senator Robert Menendez response to charges of corruption and bribery, what role Robert Kennedy Jr will play in the Democratic primary, and how RFK Jr would fare in a general election against Trump.The Misfits also discuss another White House dog bite, looting in Philadelphia, good polling news for Joe Biden, and former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio’s public displays of affection.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

