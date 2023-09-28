https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/sir-michael-gambon-decorated-actor-known-for-portraying-dumbledore-in-harry-potter-dead-at-82-1113781097.html

Sir Michael Gambon, Decorated Actor Known for Portraying Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter', Dead at 82

Sir Michael Gambon, an Irish-born English actor widely known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in six of the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 82. The actor died “peacefully” in a hospital late on Wednesday evening.

Sir Michael Gambon, an Irish-born English actor widely known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in six of the "Harry Potter" films, has died at the age of 82. The actor died “peacefully” in a hospital late Wednesday, according to his representative who issued the statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and their son Fergus.Gambon was born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1940 to a seamstress and a World War II engineering operative. The family relocated to London, England, when Gambon was just 6 years-old. At the age of 15 he dropped out of Crayford Secondary School, leaving without any qualifications. At the age of 22, Gambon made his debut on stage in the Fate Theatre’s 1962 production of "Othello" after he wrote a letter claiming to be an experienced actor, a move that effectively planted the seeds to a career that spanned more than five decades.Gambon subsequently received an offer to join Laurence Olivier’s new National Theater and took up a series of smaller, non speaking roles - including one in which he performed along Dame Maggie Smith. He ultimately made his mark in London in 1974 when he played a fumbling veterinary surgeon in Alan Ayckbourn’s trilogy "The Norman Conquests." He also performed for the Royal Shakespeare Company in which he played both King Lear and Antony, as well as leading roles in Harold Pinter’s "Betrayal" and "Old Times," and in Ben Jonson’s "Volpone" at the National Theater, and a role in David Hare’s "Skylight," which took him from London to Broadway and earned him a Tony Award nomination for best actor in 1996.In the US, he became well known for a television role in Dennis Potter’s "The Singing Detective," a 1986 mini-series. From 1999 to 2001, he won successive best-actor BAFTA awards for television and film roles. His performance as Lyndon B. Johnson in the 2002 mini-series "Path to War" won him an Emmy nomination, as well as his portrayal as Mr. Wodehouse in the 2009 adaptation of Jane Austen’s "Emma." For the 2016 film "Hail, Caesar!" and the 2014 and 2017 "Paddington" films he provided his voice for narration.In 1992, he was given a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal, and six years later was knighted for services to drama.By 2002, Gambon immersed himself in the wizarding world after replacing actor Richard Harris as Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" series. The Dumbledore role was recast after Harris died following his diagnosis with Hodgkin's lymphoma.In preparing for the role, or any role, the 6-foot tall actor—who was once described as a rhinoceros that could tap-dance—paid particular attention to the physicality of his characters.Gambon officially retired from stage acting in 2015 after experiencing long-term memory issues but continued to take on-screen roles until 2019.Co-stars from the "Harry Potter" films publicly mourned the death of Gambon, with actor Daniel Radcliffe writing: “With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun.”“The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael and he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be,” said Radcliffe, who added that Gambon would pull pranks before cameras started rolling that would leave the younger actor doubled over from laughing. “I’m so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him."The author and creator of the "Harry Potter" world, J.K. Rowling, recalled Gambon as “a wonderful man in additional to being an outstanding actor.”“I absolutely loved working with him, not only on 'Potter' but also 'The Casual Vacancy.' My deepest condolences go to Michael’s family and everyone who loved him," she added.Aside from his wife Anne and their son Fergus, Gambon is also survived by two sons from a subsequent relationship with set designer Philippa Hart.

