The History of Repression Against Black Radicals in The US

The History of Repression Against Black Radicals in The US

2023-09-28

2023-09-28T04:15+0000

2023-09-28T11:06+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss how an NPR report on the US sending depleted uranium shells to Ukraine downplayed the environmental and health impacts of the munitions, why this report’s attempt to downplay that risk ignores how the munitions are actually used and how radioactivity can be introduced to the body, and how other outlets were able to acknowledge the risk of these munitions.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Helali, political analyst, researcher and Independent investigative journalist to discuss the anniversary of the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines and why we still do not know much about what happened, why western countries would be motivated to keep their investigations classified and blame Russia for the destruction, and why accusations against Russia still do not make sense considering the purpose and importance of the Nord Stream pipeline to the country.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Clau O’Brien Moscoso, member of the Black Alliance for Peace Haiti/Americas Team to discuss protests held against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte during her visit to the UN General Assembly as Peru continues to grapple with its political crisis, why activists made connections with activists against “Cop City” in Atlanta as militarized police training threatens to proliferate around the world, and how civil society groups in Peru are continuing to protest against the government of Dina Boluarte and foreign intervention in the continent.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, associate professor of African American Studies at Wayne State University and author of the new book, “Black Scare / Red Scare: Theorizing Capitalist Racism in the United States” to discuss the upcoming book “Black Scare / Red Scare” and how the book fits into the current political moment as many activists continue to warn of the threat of fascism, how the history of repression of Black radical activists connects to the repression of anti-Cop City activists and the African People’s Socialist Party today, and how ongoing controversy over the Center for Antiracist Research started by scholar Ibram X. Kendi highlights the ways that academia can be influenced by donors.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

