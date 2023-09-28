https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/unicef-sounds-alarm-due-to-most-severe-diphtheria-outbreak-in-nigeria-1113754906.html

Nigeria Suffers Most Severe Diphtheria Outbreak

Nigeria Suffers Most Severe Diphtheria Outbreak

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday raised the alarm and urged for widespread vaccination against the background of the most severe diphtheria outbreak in Nigeria.

2023-09-28T04:30+0000

2023-09-28T04:30+0000

2023-09-28T04:53+0000

africa

nigeria

unicef

vaccination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107846/71/1078467182_0:246:1878:1302_1920x0_80_0_0_df0a0bbbbbe1e0d2620901b4657c7a3d.jpg

"In the midst of the most severe diphtheria outbreak in recent global history, UNICEF Nigeria is sounding the alarm about the urgent need for widespread vaccination," UNICEF Nigeria said in a statement on the website. UNICEF said that over 11,500 suspected cases and more than 7,000 confirmed cases of diphtheria, mostly in children aged between 4 to 15 years, have so far been detected in the country, adding that the outbreak has already claimed the lives of 453 people. UNICEF also pointed out that the majority of children "have not received even a single dose of the vital vaccine" against diphtheria, urging for vaccination in Nigeria. UNICEF Nigeria also said that it needs to raise an additional $3.3 million by the end of the year to respond effectively to the outbreak and called on partners, stakeholders and the international community "to rally together to ensure that every child in Nigeria is reached with life-saving vaccines."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220915/nigeria-strikes-deal-with-india-to-build-vaccine-plant-as-delhi-deepens-africa-ties-1100803059.html

africa

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united nations children’s fund, diphtheria outbreak in nigeria