US Judge Finds Trump Liable for Fraud; Hunter Biden Sues Giuliani
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including a New York judge holding former US President Donald Trump liable for fraud.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113750550_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6d163b4af76f4900f4072e0771df2b2a.png
Angie Wong: Political Commentator and Co-Host of the Final Countdown on Radio SputnikDaniel Lazare: Journalist, Author of Several Books about the US Constitution and American Urban PolicyDaniel McAdams: Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity'In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator Angie Wong to discuss a New York US Judge finding former US President Donald Trump liable for fraud in a civil lawsuit that accuses the one-time commander-in-chief of intentionally inflating his wealth and asset value.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with journalist Daniel Lazare about the potential government shutdown and what it would mean for federal institutions around the United States.In the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel McAdams to discuss the United Kingdom's arrest of a journalist who was posting videos about the Canadian Parliament applauding a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi SS soldier.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:10 GMT 28.09.2023 (Updated: 10:59 GMT 28.09.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including a New York judge holding former US President Donald Trump liable for fraud.
Angie Wong: Political Commentator and Co-Host of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik
Daniel Lazare: Journalist, Author of Several Books about the US Constitution and American Urban Policy
Daniel McAdams: Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity'
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator Angie Wong to discuss a New York US Judge finding former US President Donald Trump liable for fraud in a civil lawsuit that accuses the one-time commander-in-chief of intentionally inflating his wealth and asset value.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with journalist Daniel Lazare about the potential government shutdown and what it would mean for federal institutions around the United States.
In the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel McAdams to discuss the United Kingdom's arrest of a journalist who was posting videos about the Canadian Parliament applauding a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi SS soldier.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
