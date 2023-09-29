https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/biden-and-trump-give-dueling-speeches-as-america-looks-for-a-way-out-1113780333.html

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including "The Russians are Coming, Again" with John Marciano and "Obama's Unending Wars" to discuss the beginning of the House impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden and how it compares to the first impeachment of Donald Trump, how revelations about the actions of Hunter Biden fit into this inquiry and why many believe that Joe Biden was involved in corrupt business dealings on his son’s behalf, and how this inquiry may affect Biden’s reelection campaign as dissatisfaction with him and Donald Trump continue to grow.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Pascal Robert, commentator with Black Agenda Report and Co-Host of the This Is Revolution Podcast to discuss the ongoing situation in Haiti and how it connects to the history of western exploitation of the country, how oligarchs in the country are responsible for supporting the gangs that have created a crisis of violence in the country, and why the solution to that crisis of violence is for Haiti to follow the example of the Sahel and rise up against colonialism.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Yves Engler, author of twelve books on Canadian foreign policy, including his latest “Stand on Guard for Whom?: A People’s History of the Canadian Military” to discuss the controversy surrounding the Canadian parliament honoring Yaroslav Hunka, who fought with a Waffen SS division during World War II, how this event crystalizes the history of Canada fostering far-right Ukrainian nationalism after the end of the war, Canada’s role in upholding the NATO project and contributing to the militarization of Ukraine, and how the controversy surrounding the standing ovations for Hunka may affect Canadian politics.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss an article which attempts to portray presidential candidate Cornel West as a Russia and China apologist by highlighting an upcoming event that he will headline which calls for peace in Ukraine, comments made by Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott implying that the growth of the welfare state was worse for Black people than slavery, why Biden’s speech on democracy does not address fundamental deficiencies in the American political system, and both Biden and Trump attempting to court union workers with visits to the UAW strike.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

