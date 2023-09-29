https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/biden-impeachment-inquiry-begins-canadas-history-of-nazi-collaboration-exposed-gop-debate-1113783564.html

Biden Impeachment Inquiry Begins; Canada's History of Nazi Collaboration Exposed; GOP Debate

Biden Impeachment Inquiry Begins; Canada's History of Nazi Collaboration Exposed; GOP Debate

The US House of Representatives inquiry into allegations of corruption by President Biden began one day after IRS whistleblower information about some of the claims was released to the public.

Biden Impeachment Inquiry Begins; Canada's History of Nazi Collaboration Exposed; GOP Debate The US House of Representatives inquiry into allegations of corruption by President Biden began one day after IRS whistleblower information about some of the claims was released to the public.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Canadian parliament's Nazi debacle. The Canadian government has a long history of supporting the Ukrainian diaspora's international Nazi movement. Mark Sleboda says the Canadian Nazi connection has been airbrushed out of our collective history. Canada welcomed Nazi SS veterans from Ukraine and the Baltic states to oppose the Soviet Union despite keeping some WW2 Jewish refugees in concentration camps.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Biden impeachment inquiry. The US House of Representatives inquiry into allegations of corruption by President Biden began one day after IRS whistleblower information related to some of the claims was released to the public. James Carey says that every president from now on will be the subject of impeachment. Additionally, the system is corrupt as opposed to any single party.Eugene Craig, former Maryland Republican Party Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of X-Factor Media Inc., joins us to discuss the election. The Trump speech in Detroit may have overshadowed last night's GOP debate. Eugene Craig says he saw some real winners and some losers. He said that it is over for Mike Pence and Tim Scott. Eugene says that Trump culturally aligns with union workers, but his policies don't work economically for them.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss articles from the Black Agenda Report. Canada's history of supporting fascists has been brought into focus after a ghastly debacle involving a standing ovation for a Waffen SS fighter from Ukraine. Margaret Kimberly says that this exposes the truth these leaders have denied about the racist, fascist history of Ukraine. She thinks that the perpetrators of this debacle forgot that the lies they were perpetrating were falsehoods.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran has had a successful satellite launch demonstrating the futility of US-sponsored sanctions. Laith Marouf says that Iran is one of less than a dozen nations with an extensive space program. Also, Iran has produced an FDA drug for brain stroke recovery. Additionally, Iran can deliver a nuclear weapon, but they choose not to build one.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Russia. The congressional amendment to ban cluster bombs has fallen. Regis Tremblay says that cluster bombs have been banned worldwide, and they will not change the course of the war. It shows how desperate the US has become. The US is being exposed as an evil empire that is willing to kill civilians to accomplish its goal of destroying Russia.Craig Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rockfin, joins us to discuss censorship. Dr. Robert Epstein argues that he has evidence of Google acting to interfere with elections using ephemeral contacts with users. Craig Jardula says that the system is desperate and working to overcome the effect of alternative media.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org", joins us to discuss US Lawfare. Supporters of besieged journalist Julian Assange are planning extensive public actions if he is extradited to the US mainland for trial. Dr. Margaret Flowers says that this is a political case and Assange should not be extradited, but Assange is now down to his last chance to avoid being moved to the US. The next hearing will be soon after October 2nd. She says pressure must be put on the Biden administration to force them to drop charges.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

