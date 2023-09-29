International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/feinsteins-legacy-likely-embarrassment-for-holding-on-too-long-to-senate-seat-1113811785.html
Feinstein's Legacy Likely 'Embarrassment' for 'Holding on Too Long' to Senate Seat
Feinstein's Legacy Likely 'Embarrassment' for 'Holding on Too Long' to Senate Seat
Dan Kovalik told Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Friday that despite her long tenure in the Senate, she would likely only be remembered for the controversies over her final years.
2023-09-29T21:43+0000
2023-09-29T21:43+0000
analysis
dianne feinstein
dan kovalik
us senate
california
democrats
intelligence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101342/50/1013425042_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_61e94c9461f2a770eac8fbc0ff507203.jpg
When Feinstein died at the age of 90 on Friday, she was the oldest and the longest-serving lawmaker in the US Senate. The California Democrat had become one of the most powerful lawmakers in Washington, rising to become head of the Select Committee on Intelligence, placing in her hands some of the most sensitive classified information known to the US state.Towards the end of her life, Feinstein was heavily criticized for refusing to retire, despite her clearly failing mental health.Human rights attorney Dan Kovalik told Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Friday that despite her long tenure in the Senate, she would likely only be remembered for the controversies over her final years - or possibly for the chaos that filling her shoes could cause in the Democratic Party.“I do think her releasing the torture report was something - I think that report will have a lasting legacy, I’m not sure she’ll be associated with it. I think if anything, she’ll be remembered is hanging on way too long, past the time that she could even contribute to the Senate. It became somewhat of an embarrassment for her.”He noted that Feinstein staying in office until her death allowed Democrats to keep their small majority in a few key Senate committees, which cannot be reassigned until the next election.Now, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) will have to appoint a successor to fill Feinstein’s office until the next election in November 2024. The highly-coveted Senate seat, which Feinstein held for 31 years, is sought by a number of powerful Democrats in the Golden State, including US Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter. Newsom has already said he wants to appoint a woman of color to Feinstein’s seat, but Kovalik responded to the suggestion that perhaps Newsom might appoint himself to the position and allow a woman of color to become lieutenant governor after Eleni Kounalakis rises to become governor. The office could then serve as a launching pad for a presidential run by Newsom in 2028.“He’s in a bind: how do you choose between two people who are running for the Senate? I mean that doesn’t seem very democratic, either, unless you pick the person with the highest polling numbers,” he said, referring to Schiff and Porter. “I mean, that’s at least the justification for what he would do. But you’re right, he’s in a bit of a pickle. He’s the kingmaker, but it’s not the most enviable position.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/late-senator-feinstein-hailed-as-trailblazer-after-31-years-in-us-senate-1113810451.html
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101342/50/1013425042_0:0:2760:2069_1920x0_80_0_0_9113eeea4e0513062336f6b82cf2a0ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dianne feinstein; us senate; gavin newsom; intelligence committee
dianne feinstein; us senate; gavin newsom; intelligence committee

Feinstein's Legacy Likely 'Embarrassment' for 'Holding on Too Long' to Senate Seat

21:43 GMT 29.09.2023
© AP Photo / Molly RileySenate Intelligence Committee Chair Senator Dianne Feinstein speaks after a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 3, 2014.
Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Senator Dianne Feinstein speaks after a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 3, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2023
© AP Photo / Molly Riley
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
While US Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) became one of the most powerful lawmakers in Washington during her 31 years in office, her legacy will likely be the problems she caused by staying in office, even as her health unraveled, a commentator told Sputnik.
When Feinstein died at the age of 90 on Friday, she was the oldest and the longest-serving lawmaker in the US Senate. The California Democrat had become one of the most powerful lawmakers in Washington, rising to become head of the Select Committee on Intelligence, placing in her hands some of the most sensitive classified information known to the US state.
Towards the end of her life, Feinstein was heavily criticized for refusing to retire, despite her clearly failing mental health.
Human rights attorney Dan Kovalik told Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Friday that despite her long tenure in the Senate, she would likely only be remembered for the controversies over her final years - or possibly for the chaos that filling her shoes could cause in the Democratic Party.
“I don’t think she’ll be remembered much at all, to be honest. I think a lot of us remember her as supporting a lot of neocon wars, much to our chagrin.”
“I do think her releasing the torture report was something - I think that report will have a lasting legacy, I’m not sure she’ll be associated with it. I think if anything, she’ll be remembered is hanging on way too long, past the time that she could even contribute to the Senate. It became somewhat of an embarrassment for her.”
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is flanked by aides as she returns to the Senate Judiciary Committee following a more than two-month absence - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2023
Americas
Late Senator Feinstein Hailed as ‘Trailblazer’ After 31 Years in US Senate
20:49 GMT
He noted that Feinstein staying in office until her death allowed Democrats to keep their small majority in a few key Senate committees, which cannot be reassigned until the next election.
“These committee seats are very important, I mean that’s where the real work of the Senate is done and that’s where the real power is, so to have a loyalist in that position, even if they’re semi-functioning - I understand what they were doing,” Kovalik said. “Although, I guess votes were held up because she couldn’t even show up to do her job, so it was a mixed bag in that sense. But it works out in the sense that now they’ll have a fully functioning person to take her seat, which will be very helpful to the Democrats.”
Now, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) will have to appoint a successor to fill Feinstein’s office until the next election in November 2024. The highly-coveted Senate seat, which Feinstein held for 31 years, is sought by a number of powerful Democrats in the Golden State, including US Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter.
Newsom has already said he wants to appoint a woman of color to Feinstein’s seat, but Kovalik responded to the suggestion that perhaps Newsom might appoint himself to the position and allow a woman of color to become lieutenant governor after Eleni Kounalakis rises to become governor. The office could then serve as a launching pad for a presidential run by Newsom in 2028.
“I can see the appeal, though it may look so unseemly and so piggish to give himself a Senate seat and then run for president at the same time - I don’t know, that’s a double-bank shot that people may not appreciate,’ Kovalik said. “But hey, crazier things have happened.”
“He’s in a bind: how do you choose between two people who are running for the Senate? I mean that doesn’t seem very democratic, either, unless you pick the person with the highest polling numbers,” he said, referring to Schiff and Porter. “I mean, that’s at least the justification for what he would do. But you’re right, he’s in a bit of a pickle. He’s the kingmaker, but it’s not the most enviable position.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала