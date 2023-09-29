https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/gop-debate-fallout-war-on-terror-memorial-nato-ministers-in-kiev-1113781651.html

GOP Debate Fallout, War on Terror Memorial, NATO Ministers in Kiev

This election’s GOP debates began as farce and repeated themselves as tragedy in last night’s bitter slog.

Republican strategist, grassroots activist, and former vice chair of the Maryland Republican Party Eugene Craig joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the winners and losers from the second Republican debate, whether President Joe Biden can muster the debate stamina against a younger field of Republican candidates. He also issues a call to Republicans to “stop electing unserious people.”Retired FBI agent and former MPLS Legal Counsel Coleen Rowley discusses plans for a new memorial to the “Global War on Terror” on the National Mall, how this ongoing war has changed American society and politics, how to reckon with a war that has only created more of the enemies it claims to fight, and what Africa can anticipate as it becomes a focus of that war. She also discusses recommendations by a Congressional watchdog that FISA surveillance be reined in.PhD candidate in philosophy and independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses the visit of British and French defense ministers to Kiev, how the visit relates to the firing of six deputy defense ministers in Ukraine, some House Republicans' objections to aiding Ukraine, how Western sanctions are (and aren’t) affecting Russian oil prices, and the refugee crisis of ethnic Armenians resulting from the demilitarization of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and fears of ethnic cleansing by Azeri forces.Co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik Jacqueline Luqman discusses Joe Biden’s anticipated speech on threats to democracy, whether people are buying the Democratic Party’s rhetoric about the threat his predecessor represents to democracy, and what Biden actually has to run on other than fear-mongering.The Misfits also discuss CNN’s fixation with Taylor Swift’s love life, Politico’s hot and cold relationship with the Slovakian election, and the United States recognizing two new countries in the Pacific.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

