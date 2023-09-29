https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/house-republicans-reject-senate-funding-plan-as-shutdown-looms-1113778711.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the House's rejection of the Senate short-term funding plan to avert a shutdown.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystTed Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator and Current Chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President at StopJoe.comAquiles Larrea: Finance Expert and CEO of Larrea Wealth ManagementDominick Izzo: Retired Police Officer, Radio Host, Public Speaker, and AuthorIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest from Ukraine, along with Justin Trudeau's comments regarding the 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi SS soldier who received a round of applause at the Canadian Parliament.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey about the winners and losers from the second GOP debate.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by finance expert Aquiles Larrea to discuss the potential government shutdown after the House Republicans rejected a Senate short-term funding plan.Later in the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with retired police officer Dominick Izzo about the flash-mob-style ransacking at popular stores that took place in Philadelphia after protests over a judge’s decision to dismiss all charges against former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial in the shooting of Eddie Irizarry.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

