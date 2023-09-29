https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/most-italians-want-frienship-with-russia----envoy-1113787232.html

Most Italians Want Frienship with Russia - Envoy

Most Italians want the Ukrainian conflict to end soon and the anti-Russian sanctions to be lifted, Russian Ambassador to Italy Alexey Paramonov said in an interview with Sputnik.

“Our communication with Italian civil society, ordinary citizens who do not hold administrative positions, convinces us of the wisdom, common sense and openness of the Italian people. The majority of Italians are clearly in favor of maintaining friendly relations with Russia. They want nothing more than a speedy end to the Ukrainian conflict, lifting sanctions and returning to the previous constructive and mutually beneficial dialogue,” Paramonov said.After Moscow launched a special military operation to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression, Western governments imposed harsh sanctions on the Russian economy. However, the restrictive measures backfired, causing a cost-of-living crisis in European countries and skyrocketing inflation.

