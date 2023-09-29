https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/most-italians-want-frienship-with-russia----envoy-1113787232.html
Most Italians Want Frienship with Russia - Envoy
Most Italians Want Frienship with Russia - Envoy
Most Italians want the Ukrainian conflict to end soon and the anti-Russian sanctions to be lifted, Russian Ambassador to Italy Alexey Paramonov said in an interview with Sputnik.
2023-09-29T04:59+0000
2023-09-29T04:59+0000
2023-09-29T04:59+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
russia
italy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113786884_0:0:2732:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_0e5b1fc94120634eedecb39e9def32ae.jpg
“Our communication with Italian civil society, ordinary citizens who do not hold administrative positions, convinces us of the wisdom, common sense and openness of the Italian people. The majority of Italians are clearly in favor of maintaining friendly relations with Russia. They want nothing more than a speedy end to the Ukrainian conflict, lifting sanctions and returning to the previous constructive and mutually beneficial dialogue,” Paramonov said.After Moscow launched a special military operation to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression, Western governments imposed harsh sanctions on the Russian economy. However, the restrictive measures backfired, causing a cost-of-living crisis in European countries and skyrocketing inflation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/italian-russian-chamber-of-commerce-working-on-system-for-payments-in-rubles-1111889185.html
russia
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113786884_0:0:2400:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_6f9efb4ca287a45bf65fe6f178c77ea8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, italy and russia, russia special military operation, anti-russian sanctions
ukrainian crisis, italy and russia, russia special military operation, anti-russian sanctions
Most Italians Want Frienship with Russia - Envoy
ROME (Sputnik) - Most Italians want the Ukrainian conflict to end soon and the anti-Russian sanctions to be lifted, Russian Ambassador to Italy Alexey Paramonov said in an interview with Sputnik.
“Our communication with Italian civil society, ordinary citizens who do not hold administrative positions, convinces us of the wisdom, common sense and openness of the Italian people. The majority of Italians are clearly in favor of maintaining friendly relations with Russia. They want nothing more than a speedy end to the Ukrainian conflict, lifting sanctions and returning to the previous constructive and mutually beneficial dialogue,” Paramonov said.
After Moscow launched a special military operation to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression, Western governments imposed harsh sanctions on the Russian economy. However, the restrictive measures backfired, causing a cost-of-living crisis in European countries and skyrocketing inflation.