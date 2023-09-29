International
Netizens Applaud Elon Musk for Slamming Politicians Who Neglect US in Favor of Ukraine
SpaceX founder and tech mogul Elon Musk voiced his concerns that a considerable number of US politicians are more concerned about the problems of a faraway state than the veritable crisis their own country currently faces this week.
Netizens Applaud Elon Musk for Slamming Politicians Who Neglect US in Favor of Ukraine

While the White House seems content to keep funneling billions of dollars’ worth of supplies to Ukraine, a growing number of people in the United States have started questioning the Biden administration’s support of the Kiev regime.
SpaceX founder and tech mogul Elon Musk voiced his concerns that a considerable number of US politicians are more concerned about the problems of a faraway state than the veritable crisis their own country currently faces this week.
Sharing his thoughts on the subject in a post on his social media network X, Musk inquired: “Why do so many American politicians from both parties care 100 times more about the Ukraine border than the USA border?”
Musk’s post, which at the time of writing has already been viewed over 23 million times, attracted thousands of responses from concerned netizens, many of whom concurred that the American politicians’ interest in Ukraine is about money rather than some lofty ideals like freedom and democracy.
Some pointed to the obvious fact that Kiev’s hunger for US-made weapons effectively translates into lucrative contracts for the US military-industrial complex.
Others alleged that the financial assistance the US provides to Ukraine is essentially a “money laundering scheme.”
There were also those who mocked US President Joe Biden for apparently giving Ukraine’s issues priority over those of the US, not to mention people complaining about the situation at the southern border of the United States.
Under the auspices of the Biden administration, the United States has already provided the regime in Kiev with over $100 billion worth of assistance since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.
Meanwhile, the White House has been facing increasing complaints that it does not devote as much attention and resources to the dismal situation at the United States’ own southern border where over two million migrants managed to enter the country illegally in this fiscal year alone.
