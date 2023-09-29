https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/putin-instructs-wagner-groups-ex-chief-of-staff-to-form-volunteer-units-1113789215.html

Putin Instructs Wagner Group’s Ex-Chief of Staff to Form Volunteer Units

Putin Instructs Wagner Group’s Ex-Chief of Staff to Form Volunteer Units

During the Kremlin meeting, the Russian head of state, in particular, touted Troshev’s military experience, stressing that he knows how to effectively organize combat work of a military unit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the creation of volunteer units with Andrey Troshev, the former commander of the Wagner private military сompany (PMC).The Russian president recalled that Troshev himself fought in such a unit for more than a year, and that he "knows about the problems that should be solved in advance, so that the combat work can be carried out in the most successful way.The 61-year-old Troshev - a retired colonel and Hero of Russia - is a former chief of staff of the Wagner PMC, where he had the call sign "Sedoy" (gray-haired).According to earlier media reports, Troshev is seen as a successor to former Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. President Putin, for his part, earlier offered soldiers to continue serving in a private military company headed by Troshev.

