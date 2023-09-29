https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/putin-instructs-wagner-groups-ex-chief-of-staff-to-form-volunteer-units-1113789215.html
Putin Instructs Wagner Group’s Ex-Chief of Staff to Form Volunteer Units
Putin Instructs Wagner Group’s Ex-Chief of Staff to Form Volunteer Units
During the Kremlin meeting, the Russian head of state, in particular, touted Troshev’s military experience, stressing that he knows how to effectively organize combat work of a military unit.
2023-09-29T08:02+0000
2023-09-29T08:02+0000
2023-09-29T08:35+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
pmc wagner
special operation
volunteer units
meeting
kremlin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113788877_0:51:1880:1109_1920x0_80_0_0_3299b3f0462c0e1c7acc9b3eeb4ffba9.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the creation of volunteer units with Andrey Troshev, the former commander of the Wagner private military сompany (PMC).The Russian president recalled that Troshev himself fought in such a unit for more than a year, and that he "knows about the problems that should be solved in advance, so that the combat work can be carried out in the most successful way.The 61-year-old Troshev - a retired colonel and Hero of Russia - is a former chief of staff of the Wagner PMC, where he had the call sign "Sedoy" (gray-haired).According to earlier media reports, Troshev is seen as a successor to former Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. President Putin, for his part, earlier offered soldiers to continue serving in a private military company headed by Troshev.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113788877_167:0:1714:1160_1920x0_80_0_0_f0765b608531e7cef9cb3c0694bfdb55.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
kremlin meeting, pmc wagner, voluntreer units, formation of volunteer units. special operation zone, forrmer wagner group chief of staff andrey troshev
kremlin meeting, pmc wagner, voluntreer units, formation of volunteer units. special operation zone, forrmer wagner group chief of staff andrey troshev
Putin Instructs Wagner Group’s Ex-Chief of Staff to Form Volunteer Units
08:02 GMT 29.09.2023 (Updated: 08:35 GMT 29.09.2023)
During a meeting in the Kremlin, the Russian leader particularly praised the seasoned officer's military experience, stressing that he knew how to effectively organize the combat work of a military unit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the creation of volunteer units with Andrey Troshev, the former commander of the Wagner private military сompany
(PMC).
“At our last meeting, we talked about the fact that you will deal with the formation of volunteer units that could perform various combat missions, primarily, of course, in the [Russian] special military operation zone,” Putin said.
The Russian president recalled that Troshev himself fought in such a unit for more than a year, and that he "knows about the problems that should be solved in advance, so that the combat work can be carried out in the most successful way.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, told reporters that Troshev "is already serving in the Russian Defense Ministry. The remarks came after Putin met with Troshev and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov in the Kremlin on Friday.
The 61-year-old Troshev - a retired colonel and Hero of Russia - is a former chief of staff of the Wagner PMC, where he had the call sign "Sedoy" (gray-haired).
According to earlier media reports, Troshev is seen as a successor to former Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
. President Putin, for his part, earlier offered soldiers to continue serving in a private military company headed by Troshev.