Russia to Carry Out Serious Work on Revival, Development of Its Historical Regions - Putin
22:54 GMT 29.09.2023 (Updated: 23:00 GMT 29.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an opening of the Russia - Latin America international parliamentary conference at the Pillar Hall of the House of Unions in Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will have to carry out a large-scale work on the revival and socio-economic development of its historical regions, and these goals will be achieved, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Earlier this week, Putin signed a law on the celebration of the country’s reunification with the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region on September 30.
"There is a lot of work ahead and the solution of complex tasks, the implementation of a large-scale program for the revival and socio-economic development of our historical regions and we will definitely achieve our goals," Putin said in a video message on the occasion of the anniversary of the reunification of the new regions.
Putin also congratulated Russian nationals on the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics [DPR and LPR], the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia.
“Dear citizens of Russia, I congratulate you on the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia. A year ago, on September 30, a defining, truly historical and momentous event took place - treaties were signed on the admission of four new subjects of the Federation to Russia," the Russian president said.
"Millions of residents of Donbass, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions made their choice - to be with their fatherland," Putin said in a video message on the occasion of the anniversary of the new regions' reunification with Russia.
