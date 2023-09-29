International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/russia-to-carry-out-serious-work-on-revival-development-of-its-historical-regions---putin-1113812815.html
Russia to Carry Out Serious Work on Revival, Development of Its Historical Regions - Putin
Russia to Carry Out Serious Work on Revival, Development of Its Historical Regions - Putin
Earlier this week, Putin signed a law on the celebration of the country’s reunification with with the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region on September 30.
2023-09-29T22:54+0000
2023-09-29T23:00+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113802084_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e9c1059c17c87b099d93ac9962c7922a.jpg
Earlier this week, Putin signed a law on the celebration of the country’s reunification with the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region on September 30. Putin also congratulated Russian nationals on the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics [DPR and LPR], the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia."Millions of residents of Donbass, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions made their choice - to be with their fatherland," Putin said in a video message on the occasion of the anniversary of the new regions' reunification with Russia.Earlier this week, Putin signed a law on the celebration of the country’s reunification with the DPR, LPR, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions on September 30.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113802084_69:0:2798:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50a24fe0d95a5086679f75c1da9bd465.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, russian reunification
russia, vladimir putin, russian reunification

Russia to Carry Out Serious Work on Revival, Development of Its Historical Regions - Putin

22:54 GMT 29.09.2023 (Updated: 23:00 GMT 29.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an opening of the Russia - Latin America international parliamentary conference at the Pillar Hall of the House of Unions in Moscow, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an opening of the Russia - Latin America international parliamentary conference at the Pillar Hall of the House of Unions in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will have to carry out a large-scale work on the revival and socio-economic development of its historical regions, and these goals will be achieved, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Earlier this week, Putin signed a law on the celebration of the country’s reunification with the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region on September 30.
"There is a lot of work ahead and the solution of complex tasks, the implementation of a large-scale program for the revival and socio-economic development of our historical regions and we will definitely achieve our goals," Putin said in a video message on the occasion of the anniversary of the reunification of the new regions.
Putin also congratulated Russian nationals on the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics [DPR and LPR], the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia.
“Dear citizens of Russia, I congratulate you on the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia. A year ago, on September 30, a defining, truly historical and momentous event took place - treaties were signed on the admission of four new subjects of the Federation to Russia," the Russian president said.
"Millions of residents of Donbass, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions made their choice - to be with their fatherland," Putin said in a video message on the occasion of the anniversary of the new regions' reunification with Russia.
Earlier this week, Putin signed a law on the celebration of the country’s reunification with the DPR, LPR, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions on September 30.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала