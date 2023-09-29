https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/russia-to-carry-out-serious-work-on-revival-development-of-its-historical-regions---putin-1113812815.html

Russia to Carry Out Serious Work on Revival, Development of Its Historical Regions - Putin

Earlier this week, Putin signed a law on the celebration of the country’s reunification with with the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region on September 30.

Earlier this week, Putin signed a law on the celebration of the country’s reunification with the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region on September 30. Putin also congratulated Russian nationals on the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics [DPR and LPR], the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia."Millions of residents of Donbass, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions made their choice - to be with their fatherland," Putin said in a video message on the occasion of the anniversary of the new regions' reunification with Russia.Earlier this week, Putin signed a law on the celebration of the country’s reunification with the DPR, LPR, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions on September 30.

