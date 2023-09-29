https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/the-impeachment-inquiry-begins-2nd-gop-debate-snooze-fest-and-govt-shut-down-nears-1113782388.html

The Impeachment Inquiry Begins, 2nd GOP Debate Snooze Fest, and Govt Shut Down Nears

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including reports of Chinese hackers stealing 60,000 emails from the US State Dept, and the US Senate passing a new dress code bill.

Mark Fusetti - Retired Sergeant of the Philadelphia Court Warrant Unit | Soros Funded DA Larry Krasner Refuses to Charge Criminals, Social Media is Where Criminals Organize their Crimes, and The Crime in Philadelphia Will Get WorseCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | The Second GOP Debate Bored the Public, Ron DeSantis is Hurting His Popularity in Florida, and Chris Christie May Run for Bob Menendez's Senate SeatShaun Newman - Host of the Shaun Newman Podcast | Parents Fight for Parental Rights in Canada, Trudeau Continues to Embarrass Canadians, and WEF Policies Implemented in CanadaTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Impeachment Inquiry Begins, The Democrats Defend Joe Biden's Corruption, and The Entire American Political System Must Fall In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Mark Fusetti about Philadelphia's crime problem, young people commiting crime on social media, and how the police surveil social media for organized crime. Mark discussed the two nights of looting in several parts of Philadelphia and the number of looters arrested. Mark explained how DA Larry Kranser has emboldened criminals in Philadelphia and how worse the crime in Philadelphia may become.Rachel spoke with Carmine Sabia about Donald Trump's speech to auto workers in Michigan, Gavin Newsome set to debate Ron DeSantis, and talk of the GOP canceling the rest of their debates. Carmine explained how weak the second GOP debate was and the speculation of Donald Trump choosing Kristi Noem as his Vice President. Carmine talked about Chris Christie's debate performance and rumors of Christie running to win Bob Menendez's Senate seat.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Shaun Newman about the million-man march for children in Canada, and the literal Nazi celebrated in the Canadian Parliament. Shaun spoke about the Nazi family history of the Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and how embarrassed Canadian citizens are after a Ukrainian Nazi was celebrated in Canadian Parliament. Shaun talked about the Million Man March for Children in Canada and how the media portrayed the attendees.Rachel spoke with Tyler Nixon about the first day of the impeachment inquiry, bank wire receipts, and Democrats gaslighting the American public. Tyler discussed the Democrat's defense of the Biden crime family in the impeachment inquiry hearing and how the Democrats believe the American public is too dumb to understand outright corruption.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

