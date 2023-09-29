US Capitol Police Arrest 18 Climate Activists Occupying House Speaker's Office

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/us-capitol-police-arrest-18-climate-activists-occupying-house-speakers-office-1113784233.html
Eighteen members of the Sunrise Movement were arrested at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office during a climate funding demonstration, the activist group said in a statement.
"They chose to arrest a bunch of teenagers instead of facing us," Sunrise Movement organizer Adah Crandall said in the statement on Thursday. "They would rather shut down the government than do their jobs and protect our generation.""Our generation is watching and we will hold them accountable for their actions," Crandall added.The Sunrise Movement mobilizes young individuals to combat climate change, prioritize eco-friendly job creation in the US, counteract the sway of fossil fuel industries in politics, and support leadership dedicated to the overall health and prosperity of the public, according to the group. In response to the severe climate events of this year, the Sunrise Movement converged on McCarthy’s office, urging support for bridge funding to ensure government continuity and enhance the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) capabilities to address climate-related disasters, the statement said. However, in anticipation of a potential shutdown, FEMA has started rationing disaster recovery aid, while activists are advocating for full FEMA funding, preservation of Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA) programs, and the reinstatement of the child tax credit, the statement added.The Thursday arrests come after activists linked to groups Housing Works and Health GAP held a sit-in inside McCarthy's office earlier this month as a means to shed light on needed funding for HIV/AIDS programs. At the time, reports indicated that seven protesters were arrested after having spent at least 10 minutes at the scene.
