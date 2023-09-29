https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/us-reportedly-watching-learning-from-russian-performance-in-ukraine-special-military-operation--1113812199.html
US Reportedly Watching, Learning from Russian Performance in Ukraine Special Military Operation
US Reportedly Watching, Learning from Russian Performance in Ukraine Special Military Operation
A new report documents the lessons the country is learning for its next war as Russian troops battle on in the Donbas. The article describes the challenges faced by troops in an era of pervasive technology.
According to the US government’s own Congressional Research Service, US armed forces have been active throughout the world
in one form or another for the vast majority of the country’s young existence. Now, a new report documents the lessons the country is learning for its next war as Russian troops battle on in the Donbass.
The article, published in an online journal
of defense news, describes the challenges faced by troops in an era of pervasive technology.
“Our communications are very specific, they're easily detected and therefore easily targeted,” said Brigadier General David Gardner of the US Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center, which trains Army troops through simulated warfare. “They're very complex to establish, to maintain.”
The report stresses that “concealment” is a major concern, documenting the use of drone units in the Ukraine operation along with surveillance by satellites and other means. “The enemy can strike anywhere, anytime,” said Gardner. Something as simple as a WiFi or Bluetooth signal can invite enemy fire.
“In the past, it was only scouts that would go into radio silence. Now we're seeing that across entire formations,” said Gardner, noting that effective use of new technology requires knowing when not to use it, and how to use it cautiously.
The report notes that modern surveillance capabilities, combined with the use of rockets and artillery, have led to increased casualties both in the Army’s simulated war operations and for Ukrainian troops
.
The Army is also training in psychological or “hybrid warfare,” learning from Russia and Ukraine’s use of social media throughout the special military operation. Reports in news outlet The Grayzone have documented the participation of US politicians and intelligence operatives in the so-called NAFO online troll operation against Russia.
In 2013 the US Congress passed legislation
lifting a ban on spreading government-backed propaganda among domestic audiences, potentially allowing the US to wage psychological operations publicly and covertly in the age of Facebook and TikTok. Recent reporting
documented the US military’s efforts to shape discussion on Twitter.
Brigadier General Curtis Taylor of the Army’s National Training Center in California noted Ukraine’s objectives on the battlefield are “very, very hard.”
“[Modern warfare] requires generations of practice,” said Taylor. He concluded that current realities force effective coordination between all branches of the military.
The United States has spent more than $75 billion on funding for Ukraine’s military efforts. The country’s involvement so far remains mostly indirect; whether it will remain so will depend on America’s response to an increasingly multipolar world.