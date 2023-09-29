International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Winners and Losers from 2nd GOP Debate
Winners and Losers from 2nd GOP Debate
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news such as the GOP debates.
2023-09-29T04:00+0000
2023-09-29T09:21+0000
Winners and Losers from 2nd GOP Debate
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news such as the GOP debates.
Melik Abdul - Cohost of Fault Lines
Bob Patillo - Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Host of Political Misfits
The show kicks off with a panel of co-hosts of Fault Lines Melik Abdul and Attorney Bob Patillo breaking down Wednesday night's GOP debate. The panel discusses who shone, and who flopped in debates.
The second hour begins with Attorney Steve Gill, breaking down Trump's legal woes after being found liable for fraud by a New York judge, and the canceling of his business certification for the Trump Organization.
The show closes with Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou, who weighs in on over 50 young people who have been arrested in Philadelphia on accusations of ransacking stores and what drove this incident.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Winners and Losers from 2nd GOP Debate

04:00 GMT 29.09.2023 (Updated: 09:21 GMT 29.09.2023)
The Final Countdown
Winners and Losers from 2nd GOP Debate
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news such as the GOP debates.
Melik Abdul - Cohost of Fault Lines
Bob Patillo - Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Host of Political Misfits
The show kicks off with a panel of co-hosts of Fault Lines Melik Abdul and Attorney Bob Patillo breaking down Wednesday night's GOP debate. The panel discusses who shone, and who flopped in debates.
The second hour begins with Attorney Steve Gill, breaking down Trump's legal woes after being found liable for fraud by a New York judge, and the canceling of his business certification for the Trump Organization.
The show closes with Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou, who weighs in on over 50 young people who have been arrested in Philadelphia on accusations of ransacking stores and what drove this incident.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
