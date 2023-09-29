https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/winners-and-losers-from-2nd-gop-debate-1113775588.html

Winners and Losers from 2nd GOP Debate

Winners and Losers from 2nd GOP Debate

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news such as the GOP debates.

2023-09-29T04:00+0000

2023-09-29T04:00+0000

2023-09-29T09:21+0000

the final countdown

gop debate

2024 us presidential election

donald trump

fraud

hunter biden

philadelphia

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1c/1113775431_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_efd07dd7d1665982153cddd71dce8ef5.jpg

Winners and Losers from 2nd GOP Debate On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news such as the GOP debates.

Melik Abdul - Cohost of Fault LinesBob Patillo - Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH CoalitionSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Host of Political MisfitsThe show kicks off with a panel of co-hosts of Fault Lines Melik Abdul and Attorney Bob Patillo breaking down Wednesday night's GOP debate. The panel discusses who shone, and who flopped in debates.The second hour begins with Attorney Steve Gill, breaking down Trump's legal woes after being found liable for fraud by a New York judge, and the canceling of his business certification for the Trump Organization.The show closes with Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou, who weighs in on over 50 young people who have been arrested in Philadelphia on accusations of ransacking stores and what drove this incident.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

philadelphia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, gop debate, trump's legal woes, trump organization, arrests in philadelphia