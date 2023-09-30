https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/27-years-later-suspect-arrested-in-murder-of-rapper-tupac-shakur-1113815669.html

27 Years Later, Suspect Arrested in Murder of Rapper Tupac Shakur

27 Years Later, Suspect Arrested in Murder of Rapper Tupac Shakur

According to police, the killing was provoked after Shakur and Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight’s were involved in a brawl with Davis’ nephew at a Las Vegas casino.

“27 years. For 27 years the family of Tupac Shakur have been waiting for justice,” said police officer Jason Johansson at a Friday press conference in Las Vegas.Today, the family of rapper Tupac Shakur---as well as millions of fans---stepped one foot closer to justice as former gang leader Duane Davis was indicted for his alleged involvement in the 1996 drive-by shooting.According to police, the killing was provoked after Shakur and Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight’s were involved in a brawl with Davis’ nephew at a Las Vegas casino. Later that night, unknown assailants in a nearby car fired shots at the rapper while he was stopped at a red light, hitting him four times. He would die in the hospital days later at the age of 25.Police claim Davis was the mastermind of the attack, calling him the “on-site commander” who ordered the hit.Three others were in the car with Davis that night, though they’ve since died. Police said Davis was the last surviving participant in the shooting. He’s also accused of procuring the weapons used in the crime.Davis had long hinted at his involvement in the death of the “Changes” rapper, claiming in a 2018 documentary he was in the car the shots were fired from and knew the identity of the assassin. The former gang leader had also hinted at his involvement in his 2019 memoir “Compton Street Legend.”Police retrieved a copy of that book along with computers and electronic equipment after receiving a warrant to search Davis’ home earlier this year. The evidence apparently provided investigators with the remaining information they needed to finally make an arrest in the case.The young rapper, who came from a highly political family of Black Panthers members, was noted for often touching on themes of inequality. Many conspiracy theories emerged surrounding his killing, one of which claiming he had faked his death and followed his godmother Assata Shakur into exile in Cuba. Beyond the conspiracy theories, Nevada police were frequently criticized for not doing more to find and arrest his assailants.Tupac's legacy includes having sold more than 75 million records worldwide, with many of them being sold posthumously. Six years ago, the murdered rapper was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, while earlier this year he was granted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming one of only 12 rappers to have received the honor.At the ceremony for the award, filmmaker Allen Hughes spoke about the significance of the rapper to his legions of fans.

