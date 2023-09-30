https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/air-defenses-shoot-down-aerial-targets-near-russian-city-of-belgorod---regional-governor-1113814391.html

Air Defenses Shoot Down Aerial Targets Near Russian City of Belgorod - Regional Governor

Air defenses have shot down aerial targets near the Russian city of Belgorod, no casualties or damage have been reported. Earlier on the same day, a Ukrainian terrorist attack disrupted power supply in the locality of Pogar.

“Air defenses were activated over Belgorod and the Belgorodsky District - aerial targets were shot down on an approach to the city. Operational services are clarifying the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or destruction,” Gladkov said.Earlier on the same day, the governor of Russia's Bryansk Region, Alexander Bogomaz, said a Ukrainian terrorist attack disrupted power supply in the locality of Pogar, adding that there were no casualties.“As a result of an attack by Ukrainian terrorists, power supply was disrupted in the village of Pogar. There were no casualties. Response teams and emergency services are working on the site,” Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

